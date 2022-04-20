2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28,...stjosephpost.com
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28,...stjosephpost.com
You wonder how a child turns into a person like this. What kind of an environment did he grow up in?
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 19