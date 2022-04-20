ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28,...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 19

jusdafax
18h ago

You wonder how a child turns into a person like this. What kind of an environment did he grow up in?

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
Johnson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Warrensburg, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#After Man#Second Person#Ap
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KOLR10 News

Woman arrested, charged for stealing a vehicle

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged after police found a stolen vehicle at a home on Seattle Road in Waynesville, Missouri. Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said they got information about where the stolen vehicle was on April 4th. The sheriff’s department says Detective Gibbs went to the reported […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
WALA-TV FOX10

Citing largest amount of promethazine he’s seen in one car, judge revokes bond of Mobile murder defendant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused murderer who was out on bail is heading back to jail after a judge removed his bond Tuesday because of a new arrest. Darrion Montreal Johnson, 31, is one of five people charged with killing a 62-year-old woman on Roderick Road in September 2020. It was revenge, authorities said at the time, for a murder that the woman’s son is accused of committing.
MOBILE, AL
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy