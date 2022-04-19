ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas basketball lands commitment from New Mexico State transfer Jabari Rice

By Cami Griffin
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtlLX_0fE95NCr00

On the same day Devin Askew announced his intentions to transfer, Texas landed New Mexico State guard Jabari Rice.

The super senior averaged 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Aggies last season, while shooting 39% from the floor and 33.5% from three.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard entered the transfer portal in March after New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans was hired by Mississippi State. Rice will have one year of eligibility remaining.

“Through this process, one thing I learned is ‘only you are going to have to live with your decisions.’ So with that being said, I will be coming home for my last year and joining the University of Texas. Throw the cards in and roll the dice because I’m BettingOn10,” Rice said in the statement.

With Askew and Courtney Ramey already in the transfer portal, Texas is awaiting the decision of senior guard Marcus Carr.

