Former Texas WR Al'Vonte Woodard announces transfer destination

By Cami Griffin
 3 days ago
The attrition from Tom Herman’s recruiting classes continues.

The latest is a member of Texas’ 2018 class. Former four-star wide receiver Al’Vonte Woodard entered the NCAA transfer portal in November. On Tuesday, he announced his commitment to Sam Houston State.

Woodard redshirted as a freshman in 2018, then primarily contributed on special teams the following season. He appeared in all 10 games in 2020, but only played in six games under Steve Sarkisian in 2021.

Throughout his tenure in Austin, he hauled in seven passes for 62 yards.

Woodard was rated the No. 11 overall prospect in Texas and the No. 20 wide receiver in the country for the 2018 cycle, according to 247Sports composite.

With the emergence of star receiver Xavier Worthy along with the addition of Isaiah Neyor this offseason, Texas’ wide receiver room appears to be in great shape.

