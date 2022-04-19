ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside’s SiLi-ion Roars into the Future with Lithium Battery Innovation

Riverside, California
Riverside, California
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWTJI_0fE93CZI00

SiLi-ion Chairman and Founder Lorenzo Mangolini, Ph.D., and CEO Mark Hatch in the Mangolini Lab at the University of California, Riverside. Courtesy SiLi-ion

It’s the bottom of the ninth in the World Series and the bases are loaded. That’s how SiLi-ion’s Green-Beret-turned-CEO Mark Hatch describes this stage of the game for the Riverside-based clean energy startup.

“We are not bunting,” Hatch said. “We are swinging for the fences.”

SiLi-ion, founded in 2018 by renowned University of California, Riverside, professor Lorenzo Mangolini from Italy, produces a novel silicon-carbon “drop-in” additive to improve lithium-ion battery storage capacity and lifespan.

“Silicon is the next most likely candidate for lithium-ion batteries,” said Mangolini. “It has the potential to fundamentally change the world.”

The patent-pending technology uses silicon nanoparticles encased in a high-quality graphite layer. The technique, formed as a powder, is based on plentiful and sustainable minerals silicon and carbon primed to solve a very large problem.

“Electric aircraft cannot really fly and we will not reach electric vehicle targets by 2030 without a major breakthrough in lithium-ion batteries,” said Hatch. “We cannot leverage all of our investments in sustainable energy creation such as wind and solar without the batteries to store it.”

SiLi-ion’s technology is one of only six fundamentally unique approaches to next-generation battery technologies globally. What sets SiLi-ion apart from its competition is simple: sustainable materials and ease of integration that eliminates the need for extensive capital investments for battery manufacturers.

Hatch also points to the benefits of being headquartered at a university with R1 status ​— the top-ranking Carnegie Classification awarded to institutions with cutting-edge research activity.

“We’re proud to be part of a jobs and economic driver for growth and diversity in the region,” said Hatch.

After months of pitch contests and an instructional program, SiLi-ion reached a new milestone in January as one of two startups from the Inland Empire to win the first-ever Riverside Angel Summit. The summit brought together local investors and startups to boost the region’s entrepreneurship culture and promote angel investing.

“This vote of confidence from the angel investment community is the first private funding we’ve received to support the technology and accelerate the pace with which we can progress,” Hatch said.

Building on this momentum, Hatch is leading fundraising for a $400,000 seed round to match the grant money currently available to the startup. SiLi-ion’s commercialization effort originally got off the ground through $1.3 million in grants from the California Energy Commission and National Science Foundation.

“Riverside is the perfect location for us to put down roots because it’s a transportation hub for Southern California, if not the entire state,” said Hatch.

There is no limit to the vast local and regional impact a startup like SiLi-ion can have in Riverside.

City of Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson aggrees. “SiLi-ion is not only innovating technology that drives sustainable growth, but they are also innovating the startup culture in Riverside through space, money, mentorship, and community.”

The small, but mighty team of two should know within the year if SiLi-ion’s technology is scalable and Hatch is optimistic.

“We’ve got as much of a chance at hitting a grand slam as anyone else does,” said Hatch.

For information about SiLi-ion, go to www.siliion.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Riverside, CA
Business
City
Riverside, CA
The Independent

Nasa building ‘game changing’ electric car battery that charges in 15 minutes

Nasa has teamed up with Japanese automotive giant Nissan to develop a brand new type of battery that could transform the electric car industry.The US space agency hopes to create a battery that has significantly higher energy than the lithium-ion batteries currently found in most consumer electronics – from phones and laptops, to e-scooters and electric cars.The all-solid-state battery proposed requires half the space of lithium-ion batteries and would be able to fully recharge in 15 minutes rather than several hours.It is also critical that it does not lose capacity over time or suffer from any safety issues, like catching...
INDUSTRY
The Next Web

How do EVs cool down their batteries without radiator grilles?

EVs don’t really need radiator grilles. For that reason, some automakers, like Tesla and Kia, have removed them from their models. Others, such as BMW, have kept them as part of their brands’ design identity. But why are radiator grilles pointless in electric cars? Let’s first remember their...
CARS
MarketWatch

Rivian CEO warns of electric-vehicle battery shortage on the horizon

Rivian Automotive Inc. Chief Executive RJ Scaringe is warning that the auto industry could soon face a looming shortage of battery supplies for electric vehicles—a challenge that he says could surpass the current computer-chip shortage. Car companies are trying to lock up limited supplies of raw materials like cobalt,...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Hyundai Plans To Build EV Assembly And Battery Factory In The US

While plenty of new cars and concepts will debut at the New York International Auto Show this week, it's also a time to learn about other car-related news and major announcements. Hyundai COO Jose Muñoz shared on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, that the automaker is planning to build a factory in the US for electric vehicle assembly and batteries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Battery#Lithium Ion Battery#Innovation#Battery Storage
MarketWatch

EVs can store power for our homes and the grid: Why ‘vehicle-to-everything’ technology is a must-follow investing theme

Electric vehicles are projected to take over the roads in the coming decades, but it’s their capability as a power storage source well beyond their own driving needs that increasingly captures the attention of the government, the private sector and investors. It’s known as “vehicle-to-everything” technology (V2X) and it...
TECHNOLOGY
nddist.com

The Auto Industry's Next Supply Chain Crisis

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe warned that the automotive industry could experience an issue that outweighs the computer chip shortage. Scaringe described the semiconductor problems as a “small appetizer” compared to a shortage of EV batteries and the metals needed to make them. In a tour at a Rivian...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
motor1.com

BMW CEO once again warns that going all-electric is not a good idea

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse is not a fan of banning internal combustion engines, and he's made his position clear several times in the past. In early February, the executive told a group of politicians in Germany that phasing out the combustion engine must happen gradually, adding that giving up on ICEs too soon would hurt BMW's and other German automakers' global market share and wouldn't "help the climate or anyone else."
BUSINESS
Reuters

Analysis: Soaring battery costs fail to cool electric vehicle sales

April 19 (Reuters) - Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging, flipping the script on a decade and a half of conventional auto industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon.
GAS PRICE
SFGate

California leads effort to let rivers roam, lower flood risk

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures in the heart of California’s farm country sits a property being redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees restricted the flow of rivers that weave across the landscape. The 2,100 acres (1,100 hectares)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

The new EV firm Nikola is kicking off production of its semi-truck

Nikola Motor Company is paving the way as a global leader in zero-emissions transportation as it began producing its first battery-electric semi-truck, according to CNBC. Nikola, founded in 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona is an electric vehicle startup that designs and manufactures heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), and energy infrastructure solutions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Benzinga

A Tag-Team Effort: Battery & Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs Both Needed To Reduce Emissions

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The causal relationship between human activities and rising greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and temperatures is “unequivocal,” according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).1 Notably, the transportation sector accounts for the second-largest share of global GHG emissions caused by human activities, behind power generation.2 Key to reducing transport-related emissions is the mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), particularly the zero-emissions technologies of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Together, these technologies can transform transport across all vehicle segments.
CARS
International Business Times

Tesla Supplier LGES Plans To Build $1.4 Billion Battery Factory In Arizona

LG Energy Solution (LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and Lucid, said on Thursday in Korea it plans to invest 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from "prominent startups" and other North American customers. This will...
ARIZONA STATE
Ars Technica

Lithium costs a lot of money—so why aren’t we recycling lithium batteries?

Earth Day is April 22, and its usual message—take care of our planet—has been given added urgency by the challenges highlighted in the latest IPCC report. This year, Ars is taking a look at the technologies we normally cover, from cars to chipmaking, and finding out how we can boost their sustainability and minimize their climate impact.
ENVIRONMENT
Riverside, California

Riverside, California

58
Followers
135
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Riverside is a city in, and the county seat of, Riverside County, California, United States, located in the Inland Empire metropolitan area. It is named for its location beside the Santa Ana River. It is the most populous city in the Inland Empire and in Riverside County, and is located about 50 miles (80 km) east of downtown Los Angeles. It is also part of the Greater Los Angeles area. Riverside is the 58th most populous city in the United States and 12th most populous city in California. As of the 2010 Census, Riverside had a population of 303,871.

Comments / 0

Community Policy