Thank you to the voters of Sangamon County who supported the 1% sales tax referendum in 2018. Your support has provided District 186 with the resources required to invest in our older schools and consequently in the students and families throughout our district. One-third of our schools are currently undergoing renovations and Lanphier High School is finally receiving overdue investments that will restore pride to the northend. ...

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO