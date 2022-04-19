ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa's Parade America Scheduled for May 21

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nampa Parade America Committee, Inc. invite the community to the 55th annual Parade America beginning at 11 a.m. Sat., May 21, 2022. The theme for this year’s annual patriotic event is “Our Great Heritage,” and includes floats, horses, marching bands, antique cars, and much more....

