ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Missing man visiting from Sinaloa found dead from natural causes at hospital, family says

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 1 day ago

Those that knew Manuel Abotye knew how to get past his reserved exterior.

“It doesn’t really show from his photos but he is such a jokester,” his niece Deniff Hollingsworth said.

Although a native of a small Mexican ranch town of Sinaloa de Leyva, Aboyte would visit his family in North Long Beach at least once a year. There, he would frequent local stores on a bicycle, looking to buy scratch-off Lottery tickets, his family said.

But on March 30, Aboyte left the family’s home, looking to visit the nearest gas station, and never returned home. Shortly after, his family would report him missing and begin posting about their missing uncle on social media.

It wasn’t until Saturday, April 16, that his family discovered Aboyte had died the day he went missing. Hollingsworth said her uncle was cycling around 11 a.m. near the Paramount area when he began experiencing shortness of breath. Paramedics transported Aboyte to the hospital where he died within 30 minutes, said Hollingsworth who pointed to the cause as a heart attack.

Because her uncle had left his identification at home that morning, authorities had no way of notifying his family that he had passed away more than two weeks ago, said Hollingsworth, who spent nearly every day since Aboyte’s disappearance calling hospitals and the coroner’s office trying to track him down.

“We’re gonna miss him,” Hollingsworth said. “He was a great man, a great father and a great grandfather.”

The family is now working with authorities on the next steps to transport Aboyte’s body to his family back home in Sinaloa.

Family searches for 74-year-old man missing since March 30

The post Missing man visiting from Sinaloa found dead from natural causes at hospital, family says appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Natural Causes#Sinaloa De Leyva#Mexican#Paramount
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS 58

Family confirms missing 30-year-old Joseph Dembosky found dead

OAK CREEK (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiners Office was called to the area near a search for 30-year old Joseph Dembosky, who was last seen at a Pilot gas station in Oak Creek on March 19. Family has confirmed that Dembosky was found dead during the course...
OAK CREEK, WI
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

San Francisco woman, 33, arrested for allegedly renting airbnb for 15-year-old boy she met online

A Michigan woman was arrested after she flew to San Francisco on an alleged trip to meet a 15-year-old boy police claim she was talking to online. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 33, allegedly flew to San Francisco, rented an Airbnb and then dispatched multiple Ubers to Novi, California, to bring the boy back to the rental. According to law enforcement, Ms Sin rented the Airbnb for a month, and would periodically send the car services to pick up the boy.After Ms Sin attempted to send several Ubers to the boy's home, he got scared and reportedly told his parents about what...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy