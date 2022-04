Move over John Calipari, Bill Self and Mark Few. The best recruiter in college basketball is now NIL. In the first spring of the Name, Image and Likeness era, Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, the consensus national player of the year, on Wednesday announced he will return to Lexington for another season. Tshiebwe is the first Wooden Award winner since North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough in 2008 to decide to return to school the following season.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO