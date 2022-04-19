ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Grove, IL

Bliss Woods Habitat work day April 23

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 1 day ago

A habitat restoration work day will be held at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve from 9 to...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Improvement Day Rescheduled To Sunday, March 27th

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance will place donated Christmas trees and artificial structures into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries on March 27, 2022. The workday was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022, but has been rescheduled due to safety concerns associated with forecasted high winds for Saturday. To volunteer, meet at the Wilborn Creek Recreation Area boat ramp parking lot by 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are required to sign in prior to starting work at 9:00 a.m. A free lunch will be provided.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Pleasanton Express

Autism Awareness Day April 9

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 9, when the Peace for the Pieces Social Group will host their Second Annual Autism Awareness Day at the Atascosa River Park. The entire community is invited to attend this free celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Some of the...
ATASCOSA, TX
Cape Gazette

Work on canal may have to stop April 1

Work is underway to remove the leftover bridge structure from the banks of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal at the former location of the Lewes railroad swing bridge. The historic structure was removed from the site Feb. 15 and relocated to a permanent historical display area at the end of American Legion Road.
LEWES, DE
The Voice

Kiwanis holds One Day medication drop-off

Kiwanis One Day is an Aurora city-wide community service day to help the environment. As part One Day in Aurora, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, there is a medication disposal drop-off at the Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora. The drop-off is accepting all medications except...
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Sugar Grove, IL
The Voice

Plano Legion Breakfast April 17

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will be host to an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17 at 510 E. Dearborn Street, Plano. Menu items include scrambled eggs, egg casserole, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, and...
PLANO, IL
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Mount Airy News

Birds, buds, and blooms announce: Spring is here

Spring is now past its first week whether it feels like it or not. All cool weather vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes and greens will be untouched by cool days and nights of March. We will probably have plenty of cold days and nights through March and even through part of April, but not much danger of the soil freezing even though there could be some snow.
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Day#Templo Belem
The Voice

Friends of the Great Western Trails

Environment EventsFriends of the Great Western Trails. The Friends of the Great Western Trails (GWT) are honored to announce that the president of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Daniel Hebreard, is joining the Friends of the Great Western Trails to clean the GWT during this year’s annual all-volunteer trails cleanup. The start time is planned...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

dinner

Events FundraiserBataviadinnerEventsKiwanis Club of Aurora. The Kiwanis Club of Batavia’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will return Thursday, April 28 after a two-year hiatus as the all-new Pasta Dinner. It will be from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pal Joey’s at 2020 Main Street in Batavia. There are five meal choices which range from classic...
BATAVIA, IL
thespruce.com

25 Greenhouse Ideas for Gardening and More

Greenhouses are multi-functional structures: for growing, storing, working, planning, creating and even socializing. Depending on how much space you have, your greenhouse could serve multiple purposes. Some greenhouse features require certain conditions, such as adequate light, ventilation, sturdy structures, a heating element, etc. Some activities are messier than others (for...
GARDENING
The Voice

Jericho Circle

Carousel GovernmentAuroraAurora Public Library DistrictCommittee of the WholeJericho Circle. Jericho Circle: Scrutiny at Aurora Committee of the Whole. By Jason Crane The Aurora City Council gave consent to a permit for the development of Fourteen Forty Nine Senior Estates Subdivision to be constructed in the same site of the demolished Jericho Circle subdivision at the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, April 19. City...
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Voice

Public art topic at Aurora Navy League

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its monthly dinner meeting Tuesday, April 19. The meeting will be held in the private dining room at the rear (north side) of: Riverview Diner, IL-25 at Mill Street, Montgomery. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at approximately...
AURORA, IL
WSB Radio

Planning for Raised Beds

It all starts with a vision! Hopefully you have a plan, or at least an idea, for the functionality of your summer garden beds! A safe time to plant those summer vegetable seedlings is around tax time, and here we are! If you find the whole process a bit intimidating, I’ll try to help. Here’s the who, what, where, when & why of raised bed gardening.
GARDENING
The Voice

The Gadgets collection serves Aurora Public Library District community needs

We’ve said it before and we will say it again, the library is so much more than just books! We are constantly expanding our collection to include useful items for the community. To provide customers with the technology they may find themselves needing and unable or unwilling or just not ready to buy, The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is highlighting our new collection of Gadgets.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Buy Nothing Project movement community-based help

Lornet Turnbull’s following article in YES Magazine, “Building Community by Buying Nothing,” is on hyperlocal gift economies: It’s similar to a radical new economy, except, of course, it’s an old economy that has been around forever. “Following knee surgery five years ago, Myra Anderson was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
kmvt

Preliminary highway work in Lincoln County to begin in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is set to begin the initial phase of construction on US-93/US-26 next month. The improvements made will stretch from Marely Road to Jim Byrne Slough, and is aimed at improving the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
The Voice

State representatives collect supplies for abused victims

State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is working with State representative Stephanie Kifowit and Mutual Ground, a non-profit organization that supports victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and those impacted by substance abuse disorders, to provide necessary cleaning products. “Assisting members of our community who are suffering is a priority for...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions’ donations for Ukraine

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will collect donations to aid the more than two million men, women, and children, who have fled the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Arvid Meyer, Noon Lions president, said donations for Ukrainian refugees will be accepted at the Club’s annual “Breakfast with...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Resolution: Herschel Luckinbill Road honor

State representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) and fellow chief co-sponsors, representatives Keith Wheeler, Barbara Hernandez, Maura Hirschauer, and Mark Batinick, and all other members of the Illinois House passed House Joint Resolution 79 to honor the memory of U.S. Navy veteran Herschel Luckinbill by designating a section of U.S. Route 30 as “Herschel Luckinbill Road.” Mr. Luckinbill died July 28, 2021.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy