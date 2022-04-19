Convention Center Costs Raise Questions for County Council, Draws Critic Back to Fray
constructforstl.org
3 days ago
From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Members of the St. Louis County Council and an influential business owner are raising concerns about a plan to expand the downtown convention center after officials on Monday approved negotiating a contract with a company that bid 50% more than the estimate for the first half of...
After months of delays, the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday approved funding for a new north county recreation center and its share of renovations to the downtown St. Louis convention center. The council voted 6-1 to use $105 million in bonds to help expand the downtown convention center. The...
ST. LOUIS — Voters in St. Louis' 28th Ward elected a new alderman Tuesday. In a special election, Democrat Michael Gras won with 77% of the vote over Republican Taunia Allen Mason. Gras will fill the position Heather Navarro vacated in January. According to his campaign website, Gras is...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) failed to kill a lawsuit looking to stop her from running for Congress again, with a federal judge ruling the legal challenge can proceed on Monday. A group of Georgia voters is trying to block what would be Greene's first re-election bid over her 'support'...
Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
A year ago, a movement of organizers hoping to curb police violence and transform public safety claimed a major victory – helping Tishaura Jones get elected mayor of St. Louis. In her first week, she signed an executive order to close loopholes in the civilian oversight process of police misconduct investigations and redirected $4 million […]
The post St. Louis mayor vowed to transform public safety. Her first year saw progress, pushback appeared first on Missouri Independent.
BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to shut down Manchester west of Hanley for four months. Route 100 closes on Sunday, May 1 at 8:00 pm. Road crews are replacing a bridge over Black Creek. Drivers will need to find another way to their destination if they use that stretch of […]
ST. LOUIS — Residents in the southern St. Louis area on both sides of the Mississippi River heard, and possibly felt, a series of booms Wednesday. Ameren said it was the sound of more reliable power on the way. Ameren brought down two old transmission towers, one on each...
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — With construction starting on the Crestwood mall mixed-use redevelopment, officials said they believe the project will spur even more development activity along the busy Watson Road corridor in south St. Louis County. Crews have been working for about a month on grading the land at the...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis community is coming together to remember a beloved business owner and community advocate. Orlando Watson passed away Sunday after a fight against cancer. Many describe the businessman and entertainment executive an inspiration. Friends even referred to him as the Unofficial Mayor...
Citing housing and lifestyle trends locally and nationwide, Scott Plocher and Chris Byron brought a revised Meridian Plaza plan to a public hearing during Glen Carbon's Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project, including the requested rezoning and variances, despite neighbors' objections.
Plocher, owner of Plocher Construction, requested a special use planned development procedure (PDP) for his latest development. Byron is the attorney associated with the project and served as the main spokesman during the meeting.
The plan calls for almost 44 acres in the southeastern corner of Route 157 and Meridian Road to undergo a metamorphosis from farmland to mixed-use -- retail, commercial and residential property. The project is bounded on the north by 157, on the west by Meridian Road, on the south by the Timberwolfe Subdivision and on the east by the Ginger Creek Subdivision and the Parkway Professional Center. Some of the traffic changes mandated by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) would include a northbound right-turn lane added to Meridian Road at 157 while a dedicated right-turn lane would also go in on eastbound 157.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City has struggled with staffing its police department for years and new data shows some districts have more staffing than others. After sifting through five years of police data, the Center for Policing Equity found that districts 4 and 5 were the most understaffed, while districts 2 and 3 in South City were the most overstaffed.
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis City Alderman floated the idea on social media of giving groups of drivers a designated area to “cruise”. It’s an effort to cut down on reckless driving and rowdy crowds on the weekend, especially downtown. "It would look like an...
Local leaders approve bid to renovate America's Center. News 4 has learned that leaders in St. Louis City and St. Louis County approved a $124 million bid to expand America’s Center, but the bid is $40 million overbudget. Saint Louis Zoo welcomes new monkey. Updated: 9 hours ago. The...
What started as a bipartisan effort to improve Missouri’s literacy rates through a children’s book has evolved into legislation that lawmakers hope will boost students’ reading success. A bill heard Tuesday in the House Education Committee would require schools to start assessing students on their reading levels in kindergarten and ensure students who are behind […]
The post Student literacy bill winning bipartisan support among Missouri lawmakers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ST. LOUIS – There’s a special election Tuesday to fill the vacant 28th Ward seat on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Michael Gras is a lawyer and the ward’s Democratic committeeman. He faces Republican Taunia Allen Mason. She is a freelance video producer and a member of the Port Authority Commission. They are running […]
Comments / 0