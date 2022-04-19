ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

LEVY COUNTY ARREST REPORT 2022 APRIL 18

By Levy County Sheriff`s Office
 2 days ago

The information provided below comes from the Levy County Sheriff’s...

Levy County, FL
Levy County, FL
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WMBB

Nine arrested at Campflowers Road ‘nuisance house’

BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies raided a house Thursday that was the scene of a fatal drug overdose, a second overdose, and a drive-by shooting over the last two weeks. Investigators found meth and drug paraphernalia and arrested the nine people who were living at the home. Court records state that […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
People

Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

