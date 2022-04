Cheyenne is getting a new sandwich shop franchise coming to town in the near future. And it's one of the most popular sandwich shop chains throughout the entire country. The capital city has been anticipating some new restaurant chains making their way to town for awhile and one of those is finally coming. The well known sub sandwich franchise Firehouse Subs is coming to Cheyenne based on the information it shows on its website.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO