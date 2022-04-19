March Turns Violent

A 61-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma in the 1993 killing of a Northern California shop owner who was shot during a “robbery gone wrong," authorities said Thursday. Rayna Elizabeth Hoffman-Ramos was arrested in Dewey last week in a case that was cold for nearly 30 years. She is in Washington County Jail awaiting extradition to California to face charges in the April 26, 1993, fatal shooting of Shu Ming Tang, said San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jacob Trickett at a Thursday news conference. It was not immediately known if Hoffman-Ramos has retained an attorney who can speak...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 DAYS AGO