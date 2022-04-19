Annual Rabies Clinic

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture says avian influenza has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in Bremer County. Ag Secretary Mike Naig says it is the first case in the last two weeks — and he hopes that means we “won’t see the length of the outbreak be quite as long because you won’t have it moving from farm to farm.” The 30-thousand turkeys at the Bremer County facility are being destroyed to prevent the virus from spreading. This latest case means the clock resets on Iowa’s ban on live poultry exhibitions. The state needs to go 30 days without a new bird flu case before events with live birds can resume.

BREMER COUNTY, IA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO