Tallahassee, FL

Rattlers fall to South Florida in mid-week contest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTallahassee, Fla. | Florida A&M baseball (16-22, 10-5 SWAC) falls to South Florida 3-1 in a mid-week match-up at Moore-Kittles Field Tuesday afternoon. The Bulls struck...

