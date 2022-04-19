ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Low energy carbon capture via electrochemically induced pH swing with electrochemical rebalancing

By Shijian Jin
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe demonstrate a carbon capture system based on pH swing cycles driven through proton-coupled electron transfer of sodium (3,3"²-(phenazine-2,3-diylbis(oxy))bis(propane-1-sulfonate)) (DSPZ) molecules. Electrochemical reduction of DSPZ causes an increase of hydroxide concentration, which absorbs CO2; subsequent electrochemical oxidation of the reduced DSPZ consumes the hydroxide, causing CO2 outgassing. The measured electrical work...

