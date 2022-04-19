Defects engineering simultaneously enhances activity and recyclability of MOFs in selective hydrogenation of biomass

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a major cause of cancer-related mortality with a dismal prognosis that has changed little over the past few decades. Further understanding of the molecular pathology of PDAC progression is urgently required in order to improve the prognosis of patients with PDAC. Herein, it was observed that trefoil factor 3 (TFF3) expression was elevated in PDAC, and was positively correlated with a worse overall patient survival outcome. Forced expression of TFF3 promoted oncogenic functions of PDAC cells in vitro including cell proliferation, survival, foci formation, cancer stem cell-like behavior and invasion, ex vivo colony growth in 3D-Matrigel, and xenograft growth in vivo. Depletion or pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 inhibited these same processes. RNA-Seq analysis and subsequent mechanistic analyses demonstrated that TFF3 increased the expression of various WNT ligands to mediate WNT pathway activation required for TFF3-stimulated PDAC progression. Combined pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 and WNT signaling significantly attenuated PDAC xenograft growth and potentiated the therapeutic efficacy of gemcitabine in both ex vivo and in vivo models. Hence, a mechanistic basis for combined inhibition of pathways enhancing PDAC progression is provided and suggests that inhibition of TFF3 may assist to ameliorate outcomes in PDAC.

