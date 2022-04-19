ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Defects engineering simultaneously enhances activity and recyclability of MOFs in selective hydrogenation of biomass

By Wenlong Xu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development of synthetic methodologies towards enhanced performance in biomass conversionÂ is desirable due to the growing energy demand. Here we design two types of Ru impregnated MIL-100-Cr defect engineered metal-organic frameworks (Ru@DEMOFs) by incorporating defective ligands (DLs), aiming at highly efficient catalysts for biomass hydrogenation. Our results show that Ru@DEMOFs...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Metabolic engineering strategies to produce medium-chain oleochemicals via acyl-ACP:CoA transacylase activity

Microbial lipid metabolism is an attractive route for producing oleochemicals. The predominant strategy centers on heterologous thioesterases to synthesize desired chain-length fatty acids. To convert acids to oleochemicals (e.g., fatty alcohols, ketones), the narrowed fatty acid pool needs to be reactivated as coenzyme A thioesters at cost of one ATP per reactivation - an expense that could be saved if the acyl-chain was directly transferred from ACP- to CoA-thioester. Here, we demonstrate such an alternative acyl-transferase strategy by heterologous expression of PhaG, an enzyme first identified in Pseudomonads, that transfers 3-hydroxy acyl-chains between acyl-carrier protein and coenzyme A thioester forms for creating polyhydroxyalkanoate monomers. We use it to create a pool of acyl-CoA's that can be redirected to oleochemical products. Through bioprospecting, mutagenesis, and metabolic engineering, we develop three strains of Escherichia coli capable of producing over 1"‰g/L of medium-chain free fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and methyl ketones.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An engineered prime editor with enhanced editing efficiency in plants

Prime editing is a versatile genome-editing technology, but it suffers from low editing efficiency. In the present study, we introduce optimized prime editors with substantially improved editing efficiency. We engineered the Moloney"“murine leukemia virus reverse transcriptase by removing its ribonuclease H domain and incorporated a viral nucleocapsid protein with nucleic acid chaperone activity. Each modification independently improved prime editing efficiency by ~1.8"“3.4-fold in plant cells. When combined in our engineered plant prime editor (ePPE), the two modifications synergistically enhanced the efficiency of base substitutions, deletions and insertions at various endogenous sites by on average 5.8-fold compared with the original PPE in cell culture. No significant increase in byproducts or off-target editing was observed. We used the ePPE to generate rice plants tolerant to sulfonylurea and imidazolinone herbicides, observing an editing frequency of 11.3% compared with 2.1% using PPE. We also combined ePPE with the previously reported dual-prime editing guide (peg) RNAs and engineered pegRNAs to further increase efficiency.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Enhanced photo-fenton and photoelectrochemical activities in nitrogen doped brownmillerite KBiFeO

Visible-light-driven photo-fenton-like catalytic activity and photoelectrochemical (PEC) performance of nitrogen-doped brownmillerite KBiFe2O5Â (KBFO) are investigated. The effective optical bandgap of KBFO reduces from 1.67 to 1.60Â eV post N-doping, enabling both enhancement of visible light absorption and photoactivity. The photo-fenton activity of KBFO and N-doped KBFO samples were analysed by degrading effluents like Methylene Blue (MB), Bisphenol-A (BPA) and antibiotics such asÂ Norfloxacin (NOX) and Doxycycline (DOX).Â 20Â mmol of Nitrogen-doped KBFO (20N-KBFO) exhibits enhanced catalytic activity while degrading MB. 20N-KBFO sample is further tested for degradation of Bisphenol-A and antibioticsÂ in the presence of H2O2Â and chelating agent L-cysteine.Â Under optimum conditions, MB, BPA, and NOX, and DOX are degraded by 99.5% (0.042Â min-1), 83% (0.016Â min-1), 72% (0.011Â min-1) and 95% (0.026Â min-1) of its initial concentration respectively. Photocurrent density of 20N-KBFO improves toÂ 8.83Â mA/cm2 from 4.31Â mA/cm2Â for pure KBFO. Photocatalytic andÂ photoelectrochemical (PEC) properties of N-doped KBFO make it a promising candidate for energy and environmental applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

POD Nanozyme optimized by charge separation engineering for light/pH activated bacteria catalytic/photodynamic therapy

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The current feasibility of nanocatalysts in clinical anti-infection therapy, especially for drug-resistant bacteria infection is extremely restrained because of the insufficient reactive oxygen generation. Herein, a novel Ag/Bi2MoO6 (Ag/BMO) nanozyme optimized by charge separation engineering with photoactivated sustainable peroxidase-mimicking activities and NIR-II photodynamic performance was synthesized by solvothermal reaction and photoreduction. The Ag/BMO nanozyme held satisfactory bactericidal performance against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) (~99.9%). The excellent antibacterial performance of Ag/BMO NPs was ascribed to the corporation of peroxidase-like activity, NIR-II photodynamic behavior, and acidity-enhanced release of Ag+. As revealed by theoretical calculations, the introduction of Ag to BMO made it easier to separate photo-triggered electron-hole pairs for ROS production. And the conduction and valence band potentials of Ag/BMO NPs were favorable for the reduction of O2 to Â·O2âˆ’. Under 1064"‰nm laser irradiation, the electron transfer to BMO was beneficial to the reversible change of Mo5+/Mo6+, further improving the peroxidase-like catalytic activity and NIR-II photodynamic performance based on the Russell mechanism. In vivo, the Ag/BMO NPs exhibited promising therapeutic effects towards MRSA-infected wounds. This study enriches the nanozyme research and proves that nanozymes can be rationally optimized by charge separation engineering strategy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced pitting resistance of directed energy deposition 316L stainless steel by post-manufacturing heat treatment

The effect of the post-manufacturing heat treatment (PMHT) on the pitting resistance of the directed energy deposition (DED) 316L stainless steel was evaluated. In an as-manufactured DED 316L, a fully austenitic microstructure with typical cellular structure and large columnar grains was observed. The cellular structure was retained after the PMHT of 850"‰Â°C/2"‰h but fully removed by the PMHT of 1150"‰Â°C/1"‰h, while large columnar grains survived in both cases. Both PHMTs significantly improved the pitting resistance of the DED 316L. Especially, the pitting potential of the DED 316L after the PMHT of 1150"‰Â°C/1"‰h was comparable to that of 2205 duplex stainless steel. The excellent pitting resistance of DED 316L after the PMHT of 1150"‰Â°C/1"‰h was caused by the reduction of residual stress, elimination of cellular structure, and presence of large columnar grains.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Trefoil factor 3 promotes pancreatic carcinoma progression via WNT pathway activation mediated by enhanced WNT ligand expression

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a major cause of cancer-related mortality with a dismal prognosis that has changed little over the past few decades. Further understanding of the molecular pathology of PDAC progression is urgently required in order to improve the prognosis of patients with PDAC. Herein, it was observed that trefoil factor 3 (TFF3) expression was elevated in PDAC, and was positively correlated with a worse overall patient survival outcome. Forced expression of TFF3 promoted oncogenic functions of PDAC cells in vitro including cell proliferation, survival, foci formation, cancer stem cell-like behavior and invasion, ex vivo colony growth in 3D-Matrigel, and xenograft growth in vivo. Depletion or pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 inhibited these same processes. RNA-Seq analysis and subsequent mechanistic analyses demonstrated that TFF3 increased the expression of various WNT ligands to mediate WNT pathway activation required for TFF3-stimulated PDAC progression. Combined pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 and WNT signaling significantly attenuated PDAC xenograft growth and potentiated the therapeutic efficacy of gemcitabine in both ex vivo and in vivo models. Hence, a mechanistic basis for combined inhibition of pathways enhancing PDAC progression is provided and suggests that inhibition of TFF3 may assist to ameliorate outcomes in PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lateral growth of cylinders

The precise control of the shape, size and microstructure of nanomaterials is of high interest in chemistry and material sciences. However, living lateral growth of cylinders is still very challenging. Herein, we propose a crystallization-driven fusion-induced particle assembly (CD-FIPA) strategy to prepare cylinders with growing diameters by the controlled fusion of spherical micelles self-assembled from an amphiphilic homopolymer. The spherical micelles are heated upon glass transition temperature (Tg) to break the metastable state to induce the aggregation and fusion of the amorphous micelles to form crystalline cylinders. With the addition of extra spherical micelles, these micelles can attach onto and fuse with the cylinders, showing the living character of the lateral growth of cylinders. Computer simulations and mathematical calculations are preformed to reveal the total energy changes of the nanostructures during the self-assembly and CD-FIPA process. Overall, we demonstrated a CD-FIPA concept for preparing cylinders with growing diameters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

One-step preparation of RGO/FeO"“FeVO nanocomposites as highly effective photocatalysts under natural sunlight illumination

The study used a one-step hydrothermal method to prepare Fe3O4"“FeVO4 and xRGO/Fe3O4"“FeVO4 nanocomposites. XRD, TEM, EDS, XPS, DRS, and PL techniques were used to examine the structurally and morphologically properties of the prepared samples. The XRD results appeared that the Fe3O4"“FeVO4 has a triclinic crystal structure. Under hydrothermal treatment, (GO) was effectively reduced to (RGO) as illustrated by XRD and XPS results. UV"“Vis analysis revealed that the addition of RGO enhanced the absorption in the visible region and narrowed the band gap energy. The photoactivities of the prepared samples were evaluated by degrading methylene blue (MB), phenol and brilliant green under sunlight illumination. As indicated by all the nanocomposites, photocatalytic activity was higher than the pure Fe3O4"“FeVO4 photocatalyst, and the highest photodegradation efficiency of MB and phenol was shown by the 10%RGO/Fe3O4"“FeVO4. In addition, the study examined the mineralization (TOC), photodegradation process, and photocatalytic reaction kinetics of MB and phenol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bottlenecks and opportunities for synthetic biology biosafety standards

The lack of innovative standards for biosafety in synthetic biology is an unresolved policy gap that limits many potential applications in synthetic biology. We argue that a massive support for standardization in biosafety is required for synthetic biology to flourish. Standards in synthetic biology. As synthetic biology aims to make...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence of novel cephalopod gene regulation and expression through large-scale genome reorganization

Coleoid cephalopods (squid, cuttlefish, octopus) have the largest nervous system among invertebrates that together with many lineage-specific morphological traits enables complex behaviors. The genomic basis underlying these innovations remains unknown. Using comparative and functional genomics in the model squid Euprymna scolopes, we reveal the unique genomic, topological, and regulatory organization of cephalopod genomes. We show that coleoidÂ cephalopod genomes have been extensively restructured compared to other animals, leading to the emergence of hundreds of tightly linked and evolutionary unique gene clusters (microsyntenies). Such novel microsyntenies correspond to topological compartments with a distinct regulatory structure and contribute to complex expression patterns. In particular, we identify a set of microsyntenies associated with cephalopod innovations (MACIs) broadly enriched in cephalopod nervous system expression. We posit that the emergence of MACIs was instrumental to cephalopod nervous system evolution and propose that microsyntenic profiling will be central to understanding cephalopod innovations.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Unconventional dual 1D"“2D quantum spin liquid revealed by ab initio studies on organic solids family

Organic solids host various electronic phases. Especially, a milestone compound of organic solid, \(\beta ^{\prime}\)-X[Pd(dmit)2]2 with X=EtMe3Sb shows quantum spin-liquid (QSL) properties suggesting a novel state of matter. However, the nature of the QSL has been largely unknown. Here, we computationally study five compounds comprehensively with different X using 2D ab initio Hamiltonians and correctly reproduce the experimental phase diagram with antiferromagnetic order for X=Me4P, Me4As, Me4Sb, Et2Me2As and a QSL for X=EtMe3Sb without adjustable parameters. We find that the QSL for X=EtMe3Sb exhibits 1D nature characterized by algebraic decay of spin correlation along one direction, while exponential decay in the other direction, indicating dimensional reduction from 2D to 1D. The 1D nature indeed accounts for the experimental specific heat, thermal conductivity and magnetic susceptibility. The identified QSL, however, preserves 2D nature as well consistently with spin fractionalization into spinon with Dirac-like gapless excitations and reveals duality bridging the 1D and 2D QSLs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Recent advances in solution-processed organic and perovskite nanocrystal light-emitting devices

This paper outlines recent progress in various solution-processed fluorescent polymer tandem organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), white phosphorescent tandem OLEDs, and perovskite nanocrystal (NC) LEDs. Tandem OLEDs, which comprise multiple light-emitting units stacked in series through a charge-generation layer, have attracted considerable attention for display applications owing to their high efficiencies and long operational lifetimes. In addition, a nine-layered tandem OLED structure is produced by using a solution process, wherein appropriate coating solvents are carefully selected for each layer. In recent years, metal halide perovskite NCs have also been considered promising light-emitting materials owing to their excellent optoelectrical properties. Herein, the perovskite NC surface was modified by reprecipitation and gel permeation chromatography purification processes, which resulted in enhanced optoelectrical and LED performance.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Next generation automated traceless cell chromatography platform for GMP-compliant cell isolation and activation

Large-scale target cell isolation from patient blood preparations is one of the critical operations during drug product manufacturing for personalized cell therapy in immuno-oncology. Use of high-affinity murine antibody coated magnetic nanoparticles that remain on isolated cells is the current standard applied for this purpose. Here, we present the transformation of previously described technology -Â non-magnetic immunoaffinity column chromatography-based cell selection with reversible reagents into a new clinical-grade cell isolation platform called Automated Traceless Cell affinity chromatography (ATC). ATC is a fully closed and GMP-compliant cell selection and manufacturing system. Reversibility of reagents enables (sequential) positive cell selection, optionally in combination with depletion columns, enabling capture of highly specific cell subsets. Moreover, synergy with other Streptamer-based technologies allows novel uses beyond cell isolation including integrated and automated on-column target cell activation. In conclusion, ATC technology is an innovative as well as versatile platform to select, stimulate and modify cells for clinical manufacturing and downstream therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

Accurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the concept of configurational entropy. Instead of performing time-consuming first-principles calculations, the lattice thermal conductivities of any alloyed tetradymites can be readily obtained from a few samples with integer stoichiometry. The strong predictive power is demonstrated by good agreement between our results and those reported experimentally. In principle, such an effective method can be applicable to any other material families, which is very beneficial for high-throughput design of systems with desired thermal conductivity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Scalable and low-cost fabrication of flexible WS photodetectors on polycarbonate

We present a low-cost and easy-to-implement technique to fabricate large-area WS2 photodetector devices onto transparent and flexible polycarbonate substrates. The method relies on the deposition of large-area (in the cm scale) thin films (~30"‰nm thick) of WS2 by a recently introduced abrasion-induced method. Interdigitated electrical contacts are then deposited by thermal evaporation through a shadow mask. The photodetectors present well-balanced performances with an good trade-off between responsivity (up to 144"‰mA/W at a source-drain voltage of 10"‰V and illumination power of 1"‰Î¼W) and response time (down to ~70"‰Âµs) and a detectivity value of 108 Jones. We found that the devices perform very reversibly upon several illumination and straining cycles and we found a moderate device-to-device variation.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Digitally-embroidered liquid metal electronic textiles for wearable wireless systems

Electronic textiles capable of sensing, powering, and communication can be used to non-intrusively monitor human health during daily life. However, achieving these functionalities with clothing is challenging because of limitations in the electronic performance, flexibility and robustness of the underlying materials, which must endure repeated mechanical, thermal and chemical stresses during daily use. Here, we demonstrate electronic textile systems with functionalities in near-field powering and communication created by digital embroidery of liquid metal fibers. Owing to the unique electrical and mechanical properties of the liquid metal fibers, these electronic textiles can conform to body surfaces and establish robust wireless connectivity with nearby wearable or implantable devices, even during strenuous exercise. By transferring optimized electromagnetic patterns onto clothing in this way, we demonstrate a washable electronic shirt that can be wirelessly powered by a smartphone and continuously monitor axillary temperature without interfering with daily activities.
NFL
Nature.com

eDNA-based detection of the invasive crayfish Pacifastacus leniusculus in streams with a LAMP assay using dependent replicates to gain higher sensitivity

LAMP assays are becoming increasingly popular in the field of invasive species detection but are still underused in eDNA-based monitoring. Here, we propose a LAMP assay designed to detect the North American crayfish species Pacifastacus leniusculus in water samples from streams. The presence of P. leniusculus was detected through this new LAMP assay in all but one of the nine sites sampled. No correlation was found between ddPCR absolute concentration measurements and the number of LAMP-positive technical replicates. However, we showed that using dependent technical replicates could significantly enhance the detection sensitivity of the LAMP assay. Applied to other assays, it could improve sensitivity and thus allow for a more efficient use of eDNA-based LAMP assays for invasive species detection in aquatic ecosystems.
WILDLIFE

