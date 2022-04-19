ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Core-shell structure of LiMnO cathode material reduces phase transition and Mn dissolution in Li-ion batteries

By Chanikarn Tomon
Cover picture for the articleAlthough the LiMn2O4 cathode can provide high nominal cell voltage, high thermal stability, low toxicity, and good safety in Li-ion batteries, it still suffers from capacity fading caused by the combination of structural transformation and transition metal dissolution. Herein, a carbon-coated LiMn2O4 cathode with core@shell structure (LMO@C) was therefore produced using...

Nature.com

Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bottlenecks and opportunities for synthetic biology biosafety standards

The lack of innovative standards for biosafety in synthetic biology is an unresolved policy gap that limits many potential applications in synthetic biology. We argue that a massive support for standardization in biosafety is required for synthetic biology to flourish. Standards in synthetic biology. As synthetic biology aims to make...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Toward azo-linked covalent organic frameworks by developing linkage chemistry via linker exchange

Exploring new linkage chemistry for covalent organic frameworks (COFs) provides a strong driving force to promote the development of this emerging class of crystalline porous organic materials. Herein we report a strategy to synthesize COFs with azo linkage, one of the most important functional unit in materials science but having not yet been exploited as a linkage of COFs. This strategy is developed on the basis of in situ linker exchange, by which imine-linked COFs are completely transformed into azo-linked COFs (Azo-COFs). Moreover, distinct properties of Azo-COFs from their corresponding imine-linked precursors are observed, indicating unique property of Azo-COFs. This strategy provides a useful approach to develop new linkage chemistry for COFs. It also has established a synthetic method for azo-linked COFs, which not only enriches the family of COFs but also offers a platform to explore properties and applications of this class of crystalline porous conjugated polymers.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Enhanced pitting resistance of directed energy deposition 316L stainless steel by post-manufacturing heat treatment

The effect of the post-manufacturing heat treatment (PMHT) on the pitting resistance of the directed energy deposition (DED) 316L stainless steel was evaluated. In an as-manufactured DED 316L, a fully austenitic microstructure with typical cellular structure and large columnar grains was observed. The cellular structure was retained after the PMHT of 850"‰Â°C/2"‰h but fully removed by the PMHT of 1150"‰Â°C/1"‰h, while large columnar grains survived in both cases. Both PHMTs significantly improved the pitting resistance of the DED 316L. Especially, the pitting potential of the DED 316L after the PMHT of 1150"‰Â°C/1"‰h was comparable to that of 2205 duplex stainless steel. The excellent pitting resistance of DED 316L after the PMHT of 1150"‰Â°C/1"‰h was caused by the reduction of residual stress, elimination of cellular structure, and presence of large columnar grains.
INDUSTRY
Faraday
Nature.com

Vertical matrix perovskite X-ray detector for effective multi-energy discrimination

Multi-energy X-ray detection is sought after for a wide range of applications including medical imaging, security checking and industrial flaw inspection. Perovskite X-ray detectors are superior in terms of high sensitivity and low detection limit, which lays a foundation for multi-energy discrimination. However, the extended capability of the perovskite detector for multi-energy X-ray detection is challenging and has never been reported. Herein we report the design of vertical matrix perovskite X-ray detectors for multi-energy detection, based on the attenuation behavior of X-ray within the detector and machine learning algorithm. This platform is independent of the complex X-ray source components that constrain the energy discrimination capability. We show that the incident X-ray spectra could be accurately reconstructed from the conversion matrix and measured photocurrent response. Moreover, the detector could produce a set of images containing the density-graded information under single exposure, and locate the concealed position for all low-, medium- and high-density substances. Our findings suggest a new generation of X-ray detectors with features of multi-energy discrimination, density differentiation, and contrast-enhanced imaging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metagenomic methylation patterns resolve bacterial genomes of unusual size and structural complexity

The plasticity of bacterial and archaeal genomes makes examining their ecological and evolutionary dynamics both exciting and challenging. The same mechanisms that enable rapid genomic change and adaptation confound current approaches for recovering complete genomes from metagenomes. Here, we use strain-specific patterns of DNA methylation to resolve complex bacterial genomes from long-read metagenomic data of a marine microbial consortium, the "pink berries" of the Sippewissett Marsh (USA). Unique combinations of restriction-modification (RM) systems encoded by the bacteria produced distinctive methylation profiles that were used to accurately bin and classify metagenomic sequences. Using this approach, we finished the largest and most complex circularized bacterial genome ever recovered from a metagenome (7.9"‰Mb with >600 transposons), the finished genome of Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 the dominant bacteria in the consortia. From genomes binned by methylation patterns, we identified instances of horizontal gene transfer between sulfur-cycling symbionts (Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 and Desulfofustis sp. PB-SRB1), phage infection, and strain-level structural variation. We also linked the methylation patterns of each metagenome-assembled genome with encoded DNA methyltransferases and discovered new RM defense systems, including novel associations of RM systems with RNase toxins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

External stimulus control of structural color visibility using colloidal particles covered with a catecholic polymer shell layer

We demonstrated control of structural color visibility using colloidal particles covered with a catecholic polymer shell layer. When exposed to ammonia vapor, the pellet sample obtained by assembling the particles extended the conjugated length of the shell polymer, giving the particles the ability to absorb scattered light in situ and improving the visibility of structural colors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Golgi apparatus-targeted aggregation-induced emission luminogens for effective cancer photodynamic therapy

Golgi apparatus (GA) oxidative stress induced by in situ reactive oxygen species (ROS) could severely damage the morphology and function of GA, which may open up an avenue for effective photodynamic therapy (PDT). However, due to the lack of effective design strategy, photosensitizers (PSs) with specific GA targeting ability are in high demand and yet quite challenging. Herein, we report an aggregation-induced emission luminogen (AIEgen) based PS (TPE-PyT-CPS) that can effectively target the GA via caveolin/raft mediated endocytosis with a Pearson correlation coefficient up to 0.98. Additionally, the introduction of pyrene into TPE-PyT-CPS can reduce the energy gap between the lowest singlet state (S1) and the lowest triplet state (T1) (Î”EST) and exhibits enhanced singlet oxygen generation capability. GA fragmentation and cleavage of GA proteins (p115/GM130) are observed upon light irradiation. Meanwhile, the apoptotic pathway is activated through a crosstalk between GA oxidative stress and mitochondria in HeLa cells. More importantly, GA targeting TPE-T-CPS show better PDT effect than its non-GA-targeting counterpart TPE-PyT-PS, even though they possess very close ROS generation rate. This work provides a strategy for the development of PSs with specific GA targeting ability, which is of great importance for precise and effective PDT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

Accurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the concept of configurational entropy. Instead of performing time-consuming first-principles calculations, the lattice thermal conductivities of any alloyed tetradymites can be readily obtained from a few samples with integer stoichiometry. The strong predictive power is demonstrated by good agreement between our results and those reported experimentally. In principle, such an effective method can be applicable to any other material families, which is very beneficial for high-throughput design of systems with desired thermal conductivity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

eDNA-based detection of the invasive crayfish Pacifastacus leniusculus in streams with a LAMP assay using dependent replicates to gain higher sensitivity

LAMP assays are becoming increasingly popular in the field of invasive species detection but are still underused in eDNA-based monitoring. Here, we propose a LAMP assay designed to detect the North American crayfish species Pacifastacus leniusculus in water samples from streams. The presence of P. leniusculus was detected through this new LAMP assay in all but one of the nine sites sampled. No correlation was found between ddPCR absolute concentration measurements and the number of LAMP-positive technical replicates. However, we showed that using dependent technical replicates could significantly enhance the detection sensitivity of the LAMP assay. Applied to other assays, it could improve sensitivity and thus allow for a more efficient use of eDNA-based LAMP assays for invasive species detection in aquatic ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Emergence of novel cephalopod gene regulation and expression through large-scale genome reorganization

Coleoid cephalopods (squid, cuttlefish, octopus) have the largest nervous system among invertebrates that together with many lineage-specific morphological traits enables complex behaviors. The genomic basis underlying these innovations remains unknown. Using comparative and functional genomics in the model squid Euprymna scolopes, we reveal the unique genomic, topological, and regulatory organization of cephalopod genomes. We show that coleoidÂ cephalopod genomes have been extensively restructured compared to other animals, leading to the emergence of hundreds of tightly linked and evolutionary unique gene clusters (microsyntenies). Such novel microsyntenies correspond to topological compartments with a distinct regulatory structure and contribute to complex expression patterns. In particular, we identify a set of microsyntenies associated with cephalopod innovations (MACIs) broadly enriched in cephalopod nervous system expression. We posit that the emergence of MACIs was instrumental to cephalopod nervous system evolution and propose that microsyntenic profiling will be central to understanding cephalopod innovations.
WILDLIFE
Country
Thailand
Nature.com

Low-overhead distribution strategy for simulation and optimization of large-area metasurfaces

Fast and accurate electromagnetic simulation of large-area metasurfaces remains a major obstacle in automating their design. In this paper, we propose a metasurface simulation distribution strategy which achieves a linear reduction in the simulation time with the number of compute nodes. Combining this distribution strategy with a GPU-based implementation of the Transition-matrix method, we perform accurate simulations and adjoint sensitivity analysis of large-area metasurfaces. We demonstrate ability to perform a distributed simulation of large-area metasurfaces (over 600Î»"‰Ã—"‰600Î»), while accurately accounting for scatterer-scatterer interactions significantly beyond the locally periodic approximation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Controlling the threshold voltage of a semiconductor field-effect transistor by gating its graphene gate

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 28 (2022) Cite this article. The threshold voltage of a field-effect transistor (FET) determines its switching and limits the scaling of the supply voltage in the logic gates. Here we demonstrate a GaAs FET with a monolayer graphene gate in which the threshold voltage was externally controlled by an additional control gate. The graphene gate forms a Schottky junction with the transistor channel, modulating the channel conductivity. The control gate sets the work function of the graphene gate, controlling the Schottky barrier height and therefore the threshold voltage, and reduces the subthreshold swing down to"‰~60"‰mV"‰decâˆ’1. The change of the threshold voltage was large enough to turn the initially depletion mode FETs into the enhancement mode FETs. This allowed to realize logic gates with a positive switching threshold in which the threshold voltage of each transistor was independently set. The presented FETs can also be operated as dual-gate FETs, which was demonstrated by realizing frequency mixers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Scalable and low-cost fabrication of flexible WS photodetectors on polycarbonate

We present a low-cost and easy-to-implement technique to fabricate large-area WS2 photodetector devices onto transparent and flexible polycarbonate substrates. The method relies on the deposition of large-area (in the cm scale) thin films (~30"‰nm thick) of WS2 by a recently introduced abrasion-induced method. Interdigitated electrical contacts are then deposited by thermal evaporation through a shadow mask. The photodetectors present well-balanced performances with an good trade-off between responsivity (up to 144"‰mA/W at a source-drain voltage of 10"‰V and illumination power of 1"‰Î¼W) and response time (down to ~70"‰Âµs) and a detectivity value of 108 Jones. We found that the devices perform very reversibly upon several illumination and straining cycles and we found a moderate device-to-device variation.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Effect of electrode and oxide properties on the filament kinetics during electroforming in metal-oxide-based memories

We developed a physical model to fundamentally understand the conductive filament (CF) formation and growth behavior in the switching layer during electroforming process in the metal-oxide-based resistive random-access memories (RRAM). The effects of the electrode and oxide layer properties on the CF morphology evolution, current-voltage characteristic, local temperature, and electrical potential distribution have been systematically explored. It is found that choosing active electrodes with lower oxygen vacancy formation energy and oxides with small Lorenz number (ratio of thermal and electrical conductivity) enables CF formation at a smaller electroforming voltage and creates a CF with more homogeneous morphology. This work advances our understanding of the kinetic behaviors of the CF formation and growth during the electroforming process and could potentially guide the oxide and electrode materials selection to realize a more stable and functional RRAM.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Recent advances in solution-processed organic and perovskite nanocrystal light-emitting devices

This paper outlines recent progress in various solution-processed fluorescent polymer tandem organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), white phosphorescent tandem OLEDs, and perovskite nanocrystal (NC) LEDs. Tandem OLEDs, which comprise multiple light-emitting units stacked in series through a charge-generation layer, have attracted considerable attention for display applications owing to their high efficiencies and long operational lifetimes. In addition, a nine-layered tandem OLED structure is produced by using a solution process, wherein appropriate coating solvents are carefully selected for each layer. In recent years, metal halide perovskite NCs have also been considered promising light-emitting materials owing to their excellent optoelectrical properties. Herein, the perovskite NC surface was modified by reprecipitation and gel permeation chromatography purification processes, which resulted in enhanced optoelectrical and LED performance.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Persistent half-metallic ferromagnetism in a (111)-oriented manganite superlattice

We employ electronic structure calculations to show that a (111)-oriented (LaMnO3)12âˆ£(SrMnO3)6 superlattice retains a half-metallic ferromagnetic character despite its large thickness. We link this behaviour to the strain and the octahedral connectivity between the layers. This also gives rise to breathing modes, which are coupled to charge and spin oscillations, whose components have a pure eg character. Most interestingly, the magnetisation reaches its maximum value inside the LaMnO3 region and not at the interface, which is fundamentally different from what observed for the (001) orientation. The inter-atomic exchange coupling shows that the magnetic order arises from the double-exchange mechanism, despite competing interactions inside the SrMnO3 region. Finally, the van Vleck distortions and the spin oscillations are crucially affected by the variation of Hund's exchange and charge doping, which allows us to speculate that our system behaves as a Hund's metal, creating an interesting connection between manganites and nickelates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High-entropy induced a glass-to-glass transition in a metallic glass

Glass-to-glass transitions are useful for us to understand the glass nature, but it remains difficult to tune the metallic glass into significantly different glass states. Here, we have demonstrated that the high-entropy can enhance the degree of disorder in an equiatomic high-entropy metallic glass NbNiZrTiCo and elevate it to a high-energy glass state. An unusual glass-to-glass phase transition is discovered during heating with an enormous heat release even larger than that of the following crystallization at higher temperatures. Dramatic atomic rearrangement with a short- and medium-range ordering is revealed by in-situ synchrotron X-ray diffraction analyses. This glass-to-glass transition leads to a significant improvement in the modulus, hardness, and thermal stability, all of which could promote their applications. Based on the proposed high-entropy effect, two high-entropy metallic glasses are developed and they show similar glass-to-glass transitions. These findings uncover a high-entropy effect in metallic glasses and create a pathway for tuning the glass states and properties.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Re-jigged cathode recipe gives new hope to solid-state batteries for electric vehicles

Solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, offering greater energy density and range than contemporary lithium-ion batteries, remain out of reach, not least due to challenges coming from the composition of the battery's cathode. A new cathode composition and accompanying manufacturing technique looks set to overcome this hurdle. A paper describing the...
CARS

