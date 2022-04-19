ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Achieving gas pressure-dependent luminescence from an AIEgen-based metal-organic framework

By Zhijia Li
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterials exhibiting aggregation-induced emission (AIE) behaviour enable strong emission in solid state and can respond to various external stimuli, which may facilitate the development of materials for optical sensing, bioimaging or optoelectronic devices. Herein, we use an AIE luminogen 2',5'-diphenyl-[1,1':4',1"-terphenyl]-4,4"-dicarboxylic acid as the ligand to prepare an AIEgen-based MOF (metal-organic framework)...

www.nature.com

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Single-crystalline TiO nanoparticles for stable and efficient perovskite modules

Despite the remarkable progress in power conversion efficiency of perovskite solar cells, going from individual small-size devices into large-area modules while preserving their commercial competitiveness compared with other thin-film solar cells remains a challenge. Major obstacles include reduction of both the resistive losses and intrinsic defects in the electron transport layers and the reliable fabrication of high-quality large-area perovskite films. Here we report a facile solvothermal method to synthesize single-crystalline TiO2 rhombohedral nanoparticles with exposed (001) facets. Owing to their low lattice mismatch and high affinity with the perovskite absorber, their high electron mobility and their lower density of defects, single-crystalline TiO2 nanoparticle-based small-size devices achieve an efficiency of 24.05% and a fill factor of 84.7%. The devices maintain about 90% of their initial performance after continuous operation for 1,400"‰h. We have fabricated large-area modules and obtained a certified efficiency of 22.72% with an active area of nearly 24"‰cm2, which represents the highest-efficiency modules with the lowest loss in efficiency when scaling up.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New membrane material could make purification of gases significantly more efficient

Industrial processes for chemical separations, including natural gas purification and the production of oxygen and nitrogen for medical or industrial uses, are collectively responsible for about 15 percent of the world's energy use. They also contribute a corresponding amount to the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Now, researchers at MIT and Stanford University have developed a new kind of membrane for carrying out these separation processes with roughly 1/10 the energy use and emissions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Multivariate analysis of disorder in metal"“organic frameworks

The rational design of disordered frameworks is an appealing route to target functional materials. However, intentional realisation of such materials relies on our ability to readily characterise and quantify structural disorder. Here, we use multivariate analysis of pair distribution functions to fingerprint and quantify the disorder within a series of compositionally identical metal"“organic frameworks, possessing different crystalline, disordered, and amorphous structures. We find this approach can provide powerful insight into the kinetics and mechanism of structural collapse that links these materials. Our methodology is also extended to a very different system, namely the melting of a zeolitic imidazolate framework, to demonstrate the potential generality of this approach across many areas of disordered structural chemistry.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Reversely trapping atoms from a perovskite surface for high-performance and durable fuel cell cathodes

Atom trapping of scarce precious metals onto a suitable support at high temperatures has emerged as an effective approach to build thermally stable single-atom catalysts. Here, following a similar mechanism based on atom trapping through support effects, we demonstrate a reverse atom-trapping strategy to controllably extract strontium atoms from a rigid lanthanum strontium cobalt ferrite ((La0.6Sr0.4)0.95Co0.2Fe0.8O3âˆ’Î´, LSCF) surface with ease. The lattice oxygen redox activity of LSCF is accordingly fine-tuned, leading to enhanced cathode performance in a solid-oxide fuel cell. An over 30âˆ’70% increases in maximum power density of the single cells at intermediate temperatures is achieved by LSCF with surface strontium vacancies compared to the pristine surface. In addition, the strontium-deficient surface excludes strontium segregation and formation of electrochemically inert SrO islands, thus improving the longevity of the cathode. This development can be broadly applicable for modifying structurally stable oxide surfaces, and opens more possibilities of scalable single-atom extraction strategies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Toward azo-linked covalent organic frameworks by developing linkage chemistry via linker exchange

Exploring new linkage chemistry for covalent organic frameworks (COFs) provides a strong driving force to promote the development of this emerging class of crystalline porous organic materials. Herein we report a strategy to synthesize COFs with azo linkage, one of the most important functional unit in materials science but having not yet been exploited as a linkage of COFs. This strategy is developed on the basis of in situ linker exchange, by which imine-linked COFs are completely transformed into azo-linked COFs (Azo-COFs). Moreover, distinct properties of Azo-COFs from their corresponding imine-linked precursors are observed, indicating unique property of Azo-COFs. This strategy provides a useful approach to develop new linkage chemistry for COFs. It also has established a synthetic method for azo-linked COFs, which not only enriches the family of COFs but also offers a platform to explore properties and applications of this class of crystalline porous conjugated polymers.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fully exposed palladium cluster catalysts enable hydrogen production from nitrogen heterocycles

The size of supported metal species is known to have a profound influence on their catalytic activity. However, this structure sensitivity remains ambiguous for metals at the atomic scale due to the lack of single-atom sensitive and statistically significant quantification methods. Here we overcome this difficulty to quantify the catalytic contribution of various surface palladium species, ranging from single atoms to sub-nanometre clusters and nanoparticles, in the dehydrogenation of dodecahydro-N-ethylcarbazole, a reaction of importance for H2 transportation and utilization. We show that the optimal site is a fully exposed palladium cluster with an average Pd"“Pd coordination number of âˆ¼4.4, favouring both the activation of reactants and desorption of products, whereas palladium single atoms are almost inactive. Our study highlights that for certain catalytic reactions, the construction of fully exposed metal clusters without the presence of spectators (that is, palladium single atoms in this work) could help to maximize the reactivity and the atomic efficiency of noble metals.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Discovery of small-molecule activators of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) and their preclinical neuroprotective activity

The decline of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) occurs in a variety of human pathologies including neurodegeneration. NAD-boosting agents can provide neuroprotective benefits. Here, we report the discovery and development of a class of potent activators (NATs) of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT), the rate-limiting enzyme in the NAD salvage pathway. We obtained the crystal structure of NAMPT in complex with the NAT, which defined the allosteric action of NAT near the enzyme active site. The optimization of NAT further revealed the critical role of K189 residue in boosting NAMPT activity. NATs effectively increased intracellular levels of NAD and induced subsequent metabolic and transcriptional reprogramming. Importantly, NATs exhibited strong neuroprotective efficacy in a mouse model of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) without any overt toxicity. These findings demonstrate the potential of NATs in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases or conditions associated with NAD level decline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interaction- and defect-free van der Waals contacts between metals and two-dimensional semiconductors

High Schottky barrier heights at metal"“semiconductor junctions due to Fermi-level pinning can degrade the performance of electronic devices and increase their energy consumption. Van der Waals contacts between metals and two-dimensional semiconductors without Fermi-level pinning are theoretically possible, but have not been achieved due to the presence of interactions such as interface defects and orbital overlap. Here we show that interaction- and defect-free van der Waals contacts can be formed between a range of metals and two-dimensional semiconductors via a metal deposition process that uses a selenium buffer layer. Our contacts obey the Schottky"“Mott rule and have a Fermi-level pinning of "“0.91. A comparison between the van der Waals contacts and typical direct metal contacts reveals differences in interface gap distances, band bending and electrical characteristics. Using gold van der Waals contacts, we fabricate p-type tungsten diselenide field-effect transistors that exhibit stable operation with on/off ratio of 106, mobility of 155"‰cm2"‰(V"‰s)"“1, contact resistance of 1.25"‰kÎ©"‰Î¼m and Schottky barrier height of 60"‰meV.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Activating lattice oxygen in NiFe-based (oxy)hydroxide for water electrolysis

Transition metal oxides or (oxy)hydroxides have been intensively investigated as promising electrocatalysts for energy and environmental applications. Oxygen in the lattice was reported recently to actively participate in surface reactions. Herein, we report a sacrificial template-directed approach to synthesize Mo-doped NiFe (oxy)hydroxide with modulated oxygen activity as an enhanced electrocatalyst towards oxygen evolution reaction (OER). The obtained MoNiFe (oxy)hydroxide displays a high mass activity of 1910 A/gmetal at the overpotential of 300"‰mV. The combination of density functional theory calculations and advanced spectroscopy techniques suggests that the Mo dopant upshifts the O 2p band and weakens the metal-oxygen bond of NiFe (oxy)hydroxide, facilitating oxygen vacancy formation and shifting the reaction pathway for OER. Our results provide critical insights into the role of lattice oxygen in determining the activity of (oxy)hydroxides and demonstrate tuning oxygen activity as a promising approach for constructing highly active electrocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Persistent half-metallic ferromagnetism in a (111)-oriented manganite superlattice

We employ electronic structure calculations to show that a (111)-oriented (LaMnO3)12âˆ£(SrMnO3)6 superlattice retains a half-metallic ferromagnetic character despite its large thickness. We link this behaviour to the strain and the octahedral connectivity between the layers. This also gives rise to breathing modes, which are coupled to charge and spin oscillations, whose components have a pure eg character. Most interestingly, the magnetisation reaches its maximum value inside the LaMnO3 region and not at the interface, which is fundamentally different from what observed for the (001) orientation. The inter-atomic exchange coupling shows that the magnetic order arises from the double-exchange mechanism, despite competing interactions inside the SrMnO3 region. Finally, the van Vleck distortions and the spin oscillations are crucially affected by the variation of Hund's exchange and charge doping, which allows us to speculate that our system behaves as a Hund's metal, creating an interesting connection between manganites and nickelates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Proteome-wide landscape of solubility limits in a bacterial cell

Proteins are prone to aggregate when expressed above their solubility limits. Aggregation may occur rapidly, potentially as early as proteins emerge from the ribosome, or slowly, following synthesis. However, in vivo data on aggregation rates are scarce. Here, we classified the Escherichia coli proteome into rapidly and slowly aggregating proteins using an in vivo image-based screen coupled with machine learning. We find that the majority (70%) of cytosolic proteins that become insoluble upon overexpression have relatively low rates of aggregation and are unlikely to aggregate co-translationally. Remarkably, such proteins exhibit higher folding rates compared to rapidly aggregating proteins, potentially implying that they aggregate after reaching their folded states. Furthermore, we find that a substantial fraction (~"‰35%) of the proteome remain soluble at concentrations much higher than those found naturally, indicating a large margin of safety to tolerate gene expression changes. We show that high disorder content and low surface stickiness are major determinants of high solubility and are favored in abundant bacterial proteins. Overall, our study provides a global view of aggregation rates and hence solubility limits of proteins in a bacterial cell.
SCIENCE
Symphony Science

The Rocket Engine That Proves Solar Thermal Propulsion

The Rocket Engine That Proves Solar Thermal Propulsion Isn't Just A Crazy Theory. It may not sound like much, but Jason Benkoski and his team have just demonstrated solar thermal propulsion, a previously theoretical type of solar-powered rocket engine. With advances in materials science and engineering, Jason Benkosky and colleagues have demonstrated the viability of concepts with the first solar thermal engine prototype. According to Jason Benkoski and his team, he has just shown a solar thermal engine that was once considered theoretical and often considered science fiction.
Nature.com

Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

Accurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the concept of configurational entropy. Instead of performing time-consuming first-principles calculations, the lattice thermal conductivities of any alloyed tetradymites can be readily obtained from a few samples with integer stoichiometry. The strong predictive power is demonstrated by good agreement between our results and those reported experimentally. In principle, such an effective method can be applicable to any other material families, which is very beneficial for high-throughput design of systems with desired thermal conductivity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High-entropy induced a glass-to-glass transition in a metallic glass

Glass-to-glass transitions are useful for us to understand the glass nature, but it remains difficult to tune the metallic glass into significantly different glass states. Here, we have demonstrated that the high-entropy can enhance the degree of disorder in an equiatomic high-entropy metallic glass NbNiZrTiCo and elevate it to a high-energy glass state. An unusual glass-to-glass phase transition is discovered during heating with an enormous heat release even larger than that of the following crystallization at higher temperatures. Dramatic atomic rearrangement with a short- and medium-range ordering is revealed by in-situ synchrotron X-ray diffraction analyses. This glass-to-glass transition leads to a significant improvement in the modulus, hardness, and thermal stability, all of which could promote their applications. Based on the proposed high-entropy effect, two high-entropy metallic glasses are developed and they show similar glass-to-glass transitions. These findings uncover a high-entropy effect in metallic glasses and create a pathway for tuning the glass states and properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Unconventional dual 1D"“2D quantum spin liquid revealed by ab initio studies on organic solids family

Organic solids host various electronic phases. Especially, a milestone compound of organic solid, \(\beta ^{\prime}\)-X[Pd(dmit)2]2 with X=EtMe3Sb shows quantum spin-liquid (QSL) properties suggesting a novel state of matter. However, the nature of the QSL has been largely unknown. Here, we computationally study five compounds comprehensively with different X using 2D ab initio Hamiltonians and correctly reproduce the experimental phase diagram with antiferromagnetic order for X=Me4P, Me4As, Me4Sb, Et2Me2As and a QSL for X=EtMe3Sb without adjustable parameters. We find that the QSL for X=EtMe3Sb exhibits 1D nature characterized by algebraic decay of spin correlation along one direction, while exponential decay in the other direction, indicating dimensional reduction from 2D to 1D. The 1D nature indeed accounts for the experimental specific heat, thermal conductivity and magnetic susceptibility. The identified QSL, however, preserves 2D nature as well consistently with spin fractionalization into spinon with Dirac-like gapless excitations and reveals duality bridging the 1D and 2D QSLs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Terpene emissions from boreal wetlands can initiate stronger atmospheric new particle formation than boreal forests

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 93 (2022) Cite this article. Aerosols and their interaction with clouds constitute the largest uncertainty in estimating the radiative forcing affecting the climate system. Secondary aerosol formation is responsible for a large fraction of the cloud condensation nuclei in the global atmosphere. Wetlands are important to the budgets of methane and carbon dioxide, but the potential role of wetlands in aerosol formation has not been investigated. Here we use direct atmospheric sampling at the Siikaneva wetland in Finland to investigate the emission of methane and volatile organic compounds, and subsequently formed atmospheric clusters and aerosols. We find that terpenes initiate stronger atmospheric new particle formation than is typically observed over boreal forests and that, in addition to large emissions of methane which cause a warming effect, wetlands also have a cooling effect through emissions of these terpenes. We suggest that new wetlands produced by melting permafrost need to be taken into consideration as sources of secondary aerosol particles when estimating the role of increasing wetland extent in future climate change.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of nanosized water droplet generation on number concentration measurement of virus aerosols when using an airblast atomizer

Development of efficient virus aerosol monitoring and removal devices requires aerosolization of the test virus using atomizers. The number concentration and size measurements of aerosolized virus particles are required to evaluate the performance of the devices. Although diffusion dryers can remove water droplets generated using atomizers, they often fail to remove them entirely from the air stream. Consequently, particle measurement devices, such as scanning mobility particle sizer (SMPS), can falsely identify the remaining nanosized water droplets as virus aerosol particles. This in turn affects the accuracy of the evaluation of devices for sampling or removing virus aerosol particles. In this study, a plaque-forming assay combined with SMPS measurement was used to evaluate sufficient drying conditions. We proposed an empirical equation to determine the total number concentration of aerosolized particles measured using the SMPS as a function of the carrier air flow rate and residence time of the particles in the diffusion dryers. The difference in the total number concentration of particles under sufficient and insufficient diffusion drying conditions was presented as a percentage of error.
SCIENCE

