An intermetallic molecular nanomagnet with the lanthanide coordinated only by transition metals

By MichaÅ‚ Magott
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnetic molecules known as molecular nanomagnets (MNMs) may be the key to ultra-high density data storage. Thus, novel strategies on how to design MNMs are desirable. Here, inspired by the hexagonal structure of the hardest intermetallic magnet SmCo5, we have synthesized a nanomagnetic molecule where the central lanthanide (Ln) ErIII is...

Nature.com

Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Toward azo-linked covalent organic frameworks by developing linkage chemistry via linker exchange

Exploring new linkage chemistry for covalent organic frameworks (COFs) provides a strong driving force to promote the development of this emerging class of crystalline porous organic materials. Herein we report a strategy to synthesize COFs with azo linkage, one of the most important functional unit in materials science but having not yet been exploited as a linkage of COFs. This strategy is developed on the basis of in situ linker exchange, by which imine-linked COFs are completely transformed into azo-linked COFs (Azo-COFs). Moreover, distinct properties of Azo-COFs from their corresponding imine-linked precursors are observed, indicating unique property of Azo-COFs. This strategy provides a useful approach to develop new linkage chemistry for COFs. It also has established a synthetic method for azo-linked COFs, which not only enriches the family of COFs but also offers a platform to explore properties and applications of this class of crystalline porous conjugated polymers.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Proteome-wide landscape of solubility limits in a bacterial cell

Proteins are prone to aggregate when expressed above their solubility limits. Aggregation may occur rapidly, potentially as early as proteins emerge from the ribosome, or slowly, following synthesis. However, in vivo data on aggregation rates are scarce. Here, we classified the Escherichia coli proteome into rapidly and slowly aggregating proteins using an in vivo image-based screen coupled with machine learning. We find that the majority (70%) of cytosolic proteins that become insoluble upon overexpression have relatively low rates of aggregation and are unlikely to aggregate co-translationally. Remarkably, such proteins exhibit higher folding rates compared to rapidly aggregating proteins, potentially implying that they aggregate after reaching their folded states. Furthermore, we find that a substantial fraction (~"‰35%) of the proteome remain soluble at concentrations much higher than those found naturally, indicating a large margin of safety to tolerate gene expression changes. We show that high disorder content and low surface stickiness are major determinants of high solubility and are favored in abundant bacterial proteins. Overall, our study provides a global view of aggregation rates and hence solubility limits of proteins in a bacterial cell.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of small-molecule activators of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) and their preclinical neuroprotective activity

The decline of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) occurs in a variety of human pathologies including neurodegeneration. NAD-boosting agents can provide neuroprotective benefits. Here, we report the discovery and development of a class of potent activators (NATs) of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT), the rate-limiting enzyme in the NAD salvage pathway. We obtained the crystal structure of NAMPT in complex with the NAT, which defined the allosteric action of NAT near the enzyme active site. The optimization of NAT further revealed the critical role of K189 residue in boosting NAMPT activity. NATs effectively increased intracellular levels of NAD and induced subsequent metabolic and transcriptional reprogramming. Importantly, NATs exhibited strong neuroprotective efficacy in a mouse model of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) without any overt toxicity. These findings demonstrate the potential of NATs in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases or conditions associated with NAD level decline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Persistent half-metallic ferromagnetism in a (111)-oriented manganite superlattice

We employ electronic structure calculations to show that a (111)-oriented (LaMnO3)12âˆ£(SrMnO3)6 superlattice retains a half-metallic ferromagnetic character despite its large thickness. We link this behaviour to the strain and the octahedral connectivity between the layers. This also gives rise to breathing modes, which are coupled to charge and spin oscillations, whose components have a pure eg character. Most interestingly, the magnetisation reaches its maximum value inside the LaMnO3 region and not at the interface, which is fundamentally different from what observed for the (001) orientation. The inter-atomic exchange coupling shows that the magnetic order arises from the double-exchange mechanism, despite competing interactions inside the SrMnO3 region. Finally, the van Vleck distortions and the spin oscillations are crucially affected by the variation of Hund's exchange and charge doping, which allows us to speculate that our system behaves as a Hund's metal, creating an interesting connection between manganites and nickelates.
PHYSICS
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
The Independent

Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

Scientists have discovered a way to make ultra-efficient solar cells on a commercial scale using the “miracle material” perovskite.A team from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London made the discovery in a breakthrough that could have major implications for renewable energy production and reaching zero carbon objectives.Perovskite has been hailed for its remarkable properties compared to tradtional silicon solar cells, however until now they have been too unstable to be suitable for commercial use. The next-generation cells are expected to cost less, have a much higher power conversion efficiency, and be lightweight and flexible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Clinical and molecular validation of BAP1, MTAP, P53, and Merlin immunohistochemistry in diagnosis of pleural mesothelioma

BAP1 and MTAP immunostains play an important role in diagnosis of mesothelioma, but additional markers are needed to increase sensitivity. We analyzed 84 pleural mesotheliomas (51 epithelioid, 27 biphasic, 6 sarcomatoid) by a hybrid-capture next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel including complete coverage of coding and splicing regions for BAP1, CDKN2A/MTAP, NF2, and TP53 and correlated molecular findings with diagnostic immunostains for BAP1, MTAP, Merlin, and p53, respectively. Fifty-seven reactive mesothelial proliferations served as benign comparators. Loss of BAP1, MTAP, and Merlin protein expression were, respectively, 54%, 46%, and 52% sensitive and 100% specific for mesothelioma. Two-marker immunopanels of BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP, BAP1"‰+"‰Merlin, and MTAP"‰+"‰Merlin were 79%, 85%, and 71% sensitive for mesothelioma, while a three-marker immunopanel of BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP"‰+"‰Merlin was 90% sensitive. Diffuse (mutant-pattern) p53 immunostaining was seen in only 6 (7%) tumors but represented the only immunohistochemical abnormality in 2 cases. Null-pattern p53 was not specific for malignancy. An immunopanel of BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP"‰+"‰Merlin + p53 was 93% sensitive for mesothelioma, and panel NGS detected a pathogenic alteration in BAP1, MTAP, NF2, and/or TP53 in 95%. Together, 83 (99%) of 84 tumors showed a diagnostic alteration by either immunohistochemistry or panel NGS. Adding Merlin to the standard BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP immunopanel increases sensitivity for mesothelioma without sacrificing specificity. p53 immunohistochemistry and panel NGS with complete coverage of BAP1, CDKN2A/MTAP, TP53, and NF2 may be useful in diagnostically challenging cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activating lattice oxygen in NiFe-based (oxy)hydroxide for water electrolysis

Transition metal oxides or (oxy)hydroxides have been intensively investigated as promising electrocatalysts for energy and environmental applications. Oxygen in the lattice was reported recently to actively participate in surface reactions. Herein, we report a sacrificial template-directed approach to synthesize Mo-doped NiFe (oxy)hydroxide with modulated oxygen activity as an enhanced electrocatalyst towards oxygen evolution reaction (OER). The obtained MoNiFe (oxy)hydroxide displays a high mass activity of 1910 A/gmetal at the overpotential of 300"‰mV. The combination of density functional theory calculations and advanced spectroscopy techniques suggests that the Mo dopant upshifts the O 2p band and weakens the metal-oxygen bond of NiFe (oxy)hydroxide, facilitating oxygen vacancy formation and shifting the reaction pathway for OER. Our results provide critical insights into the role of lattice oxygen in determining the activity of (oxy)hydroxides and demonstrate tuning oxygen activity as a promising approach for constructing highly active electrocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Robust dual topological insulator phase in NaZnBi

Topological insulators are characterized by \({\Bbb Z}_2\) indices, and their metallic surface states are protected by time-reversal symmetry. In topological crystalline insulators, on the other hand, crystal symmetry plays a key role in protecting surface states. Therefore, perturbation breaking time-reversal or crystal symmetry induces a phase transition to a conventional band insulator. In dual topological insulators (DTIs), in which time-reversal and crystal symmetries coexist, the topological character is more robust against perturbation. Here, we propose that NaZnBi is a new DTI with \({\Bbb Z}_2\) invariants \((\nu _0;\nu _1\nu _2\nu _3) = (1;000)\) and odd mirror Chern numbers Â±1. We find that the characteristic Dirac cone is preserved even if either time-reversal or mirror symmetry is broken, verifying the robustness of the DTI phase. Given that gapless surface states can be experimentally observable even under perturbations that break any lattice symmetry or time-reversal, NaZnBi can be a good candidate material for future device applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Recent advances in solution-processed organic and perovskite nanocrystal light-emitting devices

This paper outlines recent progress in various solution-processed fluorescent polymer tandem organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), white phosphorescent tandem OLEDs, and perovskite nanocrystal (NC) LEDs. Tandem OLEDs, which comprise multiple light-emitting units stacked in series through a charge-generation layer, have attracted considerable attention for display applications owing to their high efficiencies and long operational lifetimes. In addition, a nine-layered tandem OLED structure is produced by using a solution process, wherein appropriate coating solvents are carefully selected for each layer. In recent years, metal halide perovskite NCs have also been considered promising light-emitting materials owing to their excellent optoelectrical properties. Herein, the perovskite NC surface was modified by reprecipitation and gel permeation chromatography purification processes, which resulted in enhanced optoelectrical and LED performance.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

One-step preparation of RGO/FeO"“FeVO nanocomposites as highly effective photocatalysts under natural sunlight illumination

The study used a one-step hydrothermal method to prepare Fe3O4"“FeVO4 and xRGO/Fe3O4"“FeVO4 nanocomposites. XRD, TEM, EDS, XPS, DRS, and PL techniques were used to examine the structurally and morphologically properties of the prepared samples. The XRD results appeared that the Fe3O4"“FeVO4 has a triclinic crystal structure. Under hydrothermal treatment, (GO) was effectively reduced to (RGO) as illustrated by XRD and XPS results. UV"“Vis analysis revealed that the addition of RGO enhanced the absorption in the visible region and narrowed the band gap energy. The photoactivities of the prepared samples were evaluated by degrading methylene blue (MB), phenol and brilliant green under sunlight illumination. As indicated by all the nanocomposites, photocatalytic activity was higher than the pure Fe3O4"“FeVO4 photocatalyst, and the highest photodegradation efficiency of MB and phenol was shown by the 10%RGO/Fe3O4"“FeVO4. In addition, the study examined the mineralization (TOC), photodegradation process, and photocatalytic reaction kinetics of MB and phenol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

Accurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the concept of configurational entropy. Instead of performing time-consuming first-principles calculations, the lattice thermal conductivities of any alloyed tetradymites can be readily obtained from a few samples with integer stoichiometry. The strong predictive power is demonstrated by good agreement between our results and those reported experimentally. In principle, such an effective method can be applicable to any other material families, which is very beneficial for high-throughput design of systems with desired thermal conductivity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Unconventional dual 1D"“2D quantum spin liquid revealed by ab initio studies on organic solids family

Organic solids host various electronic phases. Especially, a milestone compound of organic solid, \(\beta ^{\prime}\)-X[Pd(dmit)2]2 with X=EtMe3Sb shows quantum spin-liquid (QSL) properties suggesting a novel state of matter. However, the nature of the QSL has been largely unknown. Here, we computationally study five compounds comprehensively with different X using 2D ab initio Hamiltonians and correctly reproduce the experimental phase diagram with antiferromagnetic order for X=Me4P, Me4As, Me4Sb, Et2Me2As and a QSL for X=EtMe3Sb without adjustable parameters. We find that the QSL for X=EtMe3Sb exhibits 1D nature characterized by algebraic decay of spin correlation along one direction, while exponential decay in the other direction, indicating dimensional reduction from 2D to 1D. The 1D nature indeed accounts for the experimental specific heat, thermal conductivity and magnetic susceptibility. The identified QSL, however, preserves 2D nature as well consistently with spin fractionalization into spinon with Dirac-like gapless excitations and reveals duality bridging the 1D and 2D QSLs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Bottlenecks and opportunities for synthetic biology biosafety standards

The lack of innovative standards for biosafety in synthetic biology is an unresolved policy gap that limits many potential applications in synthetic biology. We argue that a massive support for standardization in biosafety is required for synthetic biology to flourish. Standards in synthetic biology. As synthetic biology aims to make...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lateral growth of cylinders

The precise control of the shape, size and microstructure of nanomaterials is of high interest in chemistry and material sciences. However, living lateral growth of cylinders is still very challenging. Herein, we propose a crystallization-driven fusion-induced particle assembly (CD-FIPA) strategy to prepare cylinders with growing diameters by the controlled fusion of spherical micelles self-assembled from an amphiphilic homopolymer. The spherical micelles are heated upon glass transition temperature (Tg) to break the metastable state to induce the aggregation and fusion of the amorphous micelles to form crystalline cylinders. With the addition of extra spherical micelles, these micelles can attach onto and fuse with the cylinders, showing the living character of the lateral growth of cylinders. Computer simulations and mathematical calculations are preformed to reveal the total energy changes of the nanostructures during the self-assembly and CD-FIPA process. Overall, we demonstrated a CD-FIPA concept for preparing cylinders with growing diameters.
CHEMISTRY

