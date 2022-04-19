Using automated synthesis to understand the role of side chains on molecular charge transport

BAP1 and MTAP immunostains play an important role in diagnosis of mesothelioma, but additional markers are needed to increase sensitivity. We analyzed 84 pleural mesotheliomas (51 epithelioid, 27 biphasic, 6 sarcomatoid) by a hybrid-capture next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel including complete coverage of coding and splicing regions for BAP1, CDKN2A/MTAP, NF2, and TP53 and correlated molecular findings with diagnostic immunostains for BAP1, MTAP, Merlin, and p53, respectively. Fifty-seven reactive mesothelial proliferations served as benign comparators. Loss of BAP1, MTAP, and Merlin protein expression were, respectively, 54%, 46%, and 52% sensitive and 100% specific for mesothelioma. Two-marker immunopanels of BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP, BAP1"‰+"‰Merlin, and MTAP"‰+"‰Merlin were 79%, 85%, and 71% sensitive for mesothelioma, while a three-marker immunopanel of BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP"‰+"‰Merlin was 90% sensitive. Diffuse (mutant-pattern) p53 immunostaining was seen in only 6 (7%) tumors but represented the only immunohistochemical abnormality in 2 cases. Null-pattern p53 was not specific for malignancy. An immunopanel of BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP"‰+"‰Merlin + p53 was 93% sensitive for mesothelioma, and panel NGS detected a pathogenic alteration in BAP1, MTAP, NF2, and/or TP53 in 95%. Together, 83 (99%) of 84 tumors showed a diagnostic alteration by either immunohistochemistry or panel NGS. Adding Merlin to the standard BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP immunopanel increases sensitivity for mesothelioma without sacrificing specificity. p53 immunohistochemistry and panel NGS with complete coverage of BAP1, CDKN2A/MTAP, TP53, and NF2 may be useful in diagnostically challenging cases.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO