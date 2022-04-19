ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Collective interactions among organometallics are exotic bonds hidden on lab shelves

By Shahin Sowlati-Hashjin
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent discovery of an unusual bond between Na and B in NaBH3âˆ’ motivated us to look for potentially similar bonds, which remained unnoticed among systems isoelectronic with NaBH3âˆ’. Here, we report a novel family of collective interactions and a measure called exchange-correlation interaction collectivity index (ICIXC; \({ICI}\in \left[{{{{\mathrm{0,1}}}}}\right]\)) to characterize the...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Toward azo-linked covalent organic frameworks by developing linkage chemistry via linker exchange

Exploring new linkage chemistry for covalent organic frameworks (COFs) provides a strong driving force to promote the development of this emerging class of crystalline porous organic materials. Herein we report a strategy to synthesize COFs with azo linkage, one of the most important functional unit in materials science but having not yet been exploited as a linkage of COFs. This strategy is developed on the basis of in situ linker exchange, by which imine-linked COFs are completely transformed into azo-linked COFs (Azo-COFs). Moreover, distinct properties of Azo-COFs from their corresponding imine-linked precursors are observed, indicating unique property of Azo-COFs. This strategy provides a useful approach to develop new linkage chemistry for COFs. It also has established a synthetic method for azo-linked COFs, which not only enriches the family of COFs but also offers a platform to explore properties and applications of this class of crystalline porous conjugated polymers.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Emergence of novel cephalopod gene regulation and expression through large-scale genome reorganization

Coleoid cephalopods (squid, cuttlefish, octopus) have the largest nervous system among invertebrates that together with many lineage-specific morphological traits enables complex behaviors. The genomic basis underlying these innovations remains unknown. Using comparative and functional genomics in the model squid Euprymna scolopes, we reveal the unique genomic, topological, and regulatory organization of cephalopod genomes. We show that coleoidÂ cephalopod genomes have been extensively restructured compared to other animals, leading to the emergence of hundreds of tightly linked and evolutionary unique gene clusters (microsyntenies). Such novel microsyntenies correspond to topological compartments with a distinct regulatory structure and contribute to complex expression patterns. In particular, we identify a set of microsyntenies associated with cephalopod innovations (MACIs) broadly enriched in cephalopod nervous system expression. We posit that the emergence of MACIs was instrumental to cephalopod nervous system evolution and propose that microsyntenic profiling will be central to understanding cephalopod innovations.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

One-step preparation of RGO/FeO"“FeVO nanocomposites as highly effective photocatalysts under natural sunlight illumination

The study used a one-step hydrothermal method to prepare Fe3O4"“FeVO4 and xRGO/Fe3O4"“FeVO4 nanocomposites. XRD, TEM, EDS, XPS, DRS, and PL techniques were used to examine the structurally and morphologically properties of the prepared samples. The XRD results appeared that the Fe3O4"“FeVO4 has a triclinic crystal structure. Under hydrothermal treatment, (GO) was effectively reduced to (RGO) as illustrated by XRD and XPS results. UV"“Vis analysis revealed that the addition of RGO enhanced the absorption in the visible region and narrowed the band gap energy. The photoactivities of the prepared samples were evaluated by degrading methylene blue (MB), phenol and brilliant green under sunlight illumination. As indicated by all the nanocomposites, photocatalytic activity was higher than the pure Fe3O4"“FeVO4 photocatalyst, and the highest photodegradation efficiency of MB and phenol was shown by the 10%RGO/Fe3O4"“FeVO4. In addition, the study examined the mineralization (TOC), photodegradation process, and photocatalytic reaction kinetics of MB and phenol.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organometallics#The Bonding#Metal#Cps Energy#Na#Icixc
Nature.com

Activating lattice oxygen in NiFe-based (oxy)hydroxide for water electrolysis

Transition metal oxides or (oxy)hydroxides have been intensively investigated as promising electrocatalysts for energy and environmental applications. Oxygen in the lattice was reported recently to actively participate in surface reactions. Herein, we report a sacrificial template-directed approach to synthesize Mo-doped NiFe (oxy)hydroxide with modulated oxygen activity as an enhanced electrocatalyst towards oxygen evolution reaction (OER). The obtained MoNiFe (oxy)hydroxide displays a high mass activity of 1910 A/gmetal at the overpotential of 300"‰mV. The combination of density functional theory calculations and advanced spectroscopy techniques suggests that the Mo dopant upshifts the O 2p band and weakens the metal-oxygen bond of NiFe (oxy)hydroxide, facilitating oxygen vacancy formation and shifting the reaction pathway for OER. Our results provide critical insights into the role of lattice oxygen in determining the activity of (oxy)hydroxides and demonstrate tuning oxygen activity as a promising approach for constructing highly active electrocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Data-driven computational intelligence applied to dengue outbreak forecasting: a case study at the scale of the city of Natal, RN-Brazil

Dengue is recognized as a health problem that causes significant socioeconomic impacts throughout the world, affecting millions of people each year. A commonly used method for monitoring the dengue vector is to count the eggs that Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have laid in spatially distributed ovitraps. Given this approach, the present study uses a database collected from 397 ovitraps allocated across the city of Natal, RN-Brazil. The Egg Density Index for each neighborhood was computed weekly, over four complete years (from 2016 to 2019), and simultaneously analyzed with the dengue case incidence. Our results illustrate that the incidence of dengue is related to the socioeconomic level of the neighborhoods in the city of Natal. A deep learning algorithm was used to predict future dengue case incidence, either based on the previous weeks of dengue incidence or the number of eggs present in the ovitraps. The analysis reveals that ovitrap data allows earlier prediction (four to six weeks) compared to dengue incidence itself (one week). Therefore, the results validate that the quantification of Aedes aegypti eggs can be valuable for the early planning of public health interventions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Unconventional dual 1D"“2D quantum spin liquid revealed by ab initio studies on organic solids family

Organic solids host various electronic phases. Especially, a milestone compound of organic solid, \(\beta ^{\prime}\)-X[Pd(dmit)2]2 with X=EtMe3Sb shows quantum spin-liquid (QSL) properties suggesting a novel state of matter. However, the nature of the QSL has been largely unknown. Here, we computationally study five compounds comprehensively with different X using 2D ab initio Hamiltonians and correctly reproduce the experimental phase diagram with antiferromagnetic order for X=Me4P, Me4As, Me4Sb, Et2Me2As and a QSL for X=EtMe3Sb without adjustable parameters. We find that the QSL for X=EtMe3Sb exhibits 1D nature characterized by algebraic decay of spin correlation along one direction, while exponential decay in the other direction, indicating dimensional reduction from 2D to 1D. The 1D nature indeed accounts for the experimental specific heat, thermal conductivity and magnetic susceptibility. The identified QSL, however, preserves 2D nature as well consistently with spin fractionalization into spinon with Dirac-like gapless excitations and reveals duality bridging the 1D and 2D QSLs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Recent advances in solution-processed organic and perovskite nanocrystal light-emitting devices

This paper outlines recent progress in various solution-processed fluorescent polymer tandem organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), white phosphorescent tandem OLEDs, and perovskite nanocrystal (NC) LEDs. Tandem OLEDs, which comprise multiple light-emitting units stacked in series through a charge-generation layer, have attracted considerable attention for display applications owing to their high efficiencies and long operational lifetimes. In addition, a nine-layered tandem OLED structure is produced by using a solution process, wherein appropriate coating solvents are carefully selected for each layer. In recent years, metal halide perovskite NCs have also been considered promising light-emitting materials owing to their excellent optoelectrical properties. Herein, the perovskite NC surface was modified by reprecipitation and gel permeation chromatography purification processes, which resulted in enhanced optoelectrical and LED performance.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Discovery of small-molecule activators of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) and their preclinical neuroprotective activity

The decline of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) occurs in a variety of human pathologies including neurodegeneration. NAD-boosting agents can provide neuroprotective benefits. Here, we report the discovery and development of a class of potent activators (NATs) of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT), the rate-limiting enzyme in the NAD salvage pathway. We obtained the crystal structure of NAMPT in complex with the NAT, which defined the allosteric action of NAT near the enzyme active site. The optimization of NAT further revealed the critical role of K189 residue in boosting NAMPT activity. NATs effectively increased intracellular levels of NAD and induced subsequent metabolic and transcriptional reprogramming. Importantly, NATs exhibited strong neuroprotective efficacy in a mouse model of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) without any overt toxicity. These findings demonstrate the potential of NATs in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases or conditions associated with NAD level decline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lateral growth of cylinders

The precise control of the shape, size and microstructure of nanomaterials is of high interest in chemistry and material sciences. However, living lateral growth of cylinders is still very challenging. Herein, we propose a crystallization-driven fusion-induced particle assembly (CD-FIPA) strategy to prepare cylinders with growing diameters by the controlled fusion of spherical micelles self-assembled from an amphiphilic homopolymer. The spherical micelles are heated upon glass transition temperature (Tg) to break the metastable state to induce the aggregation and fusion of the amorphous micelles to form crystalline cylinders. With the addition of extra spherical micelles, these micelles can attach onto and fuse with the cylinders, showing the living character of the lateral growth of cylinders. Computer simulations and mathematical calculations are preformed to reveal the total energy changes of the nanostructures during the self-assembly and CD-FIPA process. Overall, we demonstrated a CD-FIPA concept for preparing cylinders with growing diameters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Metagenomic methylation patterns resolve bacterial genomes of unusual size and structural complexity

The plasticity of bacterial and archaeal genomes makes examining their ecological and evolutionary dynamics both exciting and challenging. The same mechanisms that enable rapid genomic change and adaptation confound current approaches for recovering complete genomes from metagenomes. Here, we use strain-specific patterns of DNA methylation to resolve complex bacterial genomes from long-read metagenomic data of a marine microbial consortium, the "pink berries" of the Sippewissett Marsh (USA). Unique combinations of restriction-modification (RM) systems encoded by the bacteria produced distinctive methylation profiles that were used to accurately bin and classify metagenomic sequences. Using this approach, we finished the largest and most complex circularized bacterial genome ever recovered from a metagenome (7.9"‰Mb with >600 transposons), the finished genome of Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 the dominant bacteria in the consortia. From genomes binned by methylation patterns, we identified instances of horizontal gene transfer between sulfur-cycling symbionts (Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 and Desulfofustis sp. PB-SRB1), phage infection, and strain-level structural variation. We also linked the methylation patterns of each metagenome-assembled genome with encoded DNA methyltransferases and discovered new RM defense systems, including novel associations of RM systems with RNase toxins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microscale carbon distribution around pores and particulate organic matter varies with soil moisture regime

Soil carbon sequestration arises from the interplay of carbon input and stabilization, which vary in space and time. Assessing the resulting microscale carbon distribution in an intact pore space, however, has so far eluded methodological accessibility. Here, we explore the role of soil moisture regimes in shaping microscale carbon gradients by a novel mapping protocol for particulate organic matter and carbon in the soil matrix based on a combination of Osmium staining, X-ray computed tomography, and machine learning. With three different soil types we show that the moisture regime governs C losses from particulate organic matter and the microscale carbon redistribution and stabilization patterns in the soil matrix. Carbon depletion around pores (aperture"‰>"‰10"‰Âµm) occurs in a much larger soil volume (19"“74%) than carbon enrichment around particulate organic matter (1%). Thus, interacting microscale processes shaped by the moisture regime are a decisive factor for overall soil carbon persistence.
SCIENCE

