The Duel in the Pool, a swim meet pitting the U.S. against rival Australia, is being revived this year. It will be held in Sydney from Aug. 19-21. The U.S. and Australia, whose rivalry two decades ago at the dawn of the Michael Phelps era led to the Duel’s creation, will face off in the team event for the first time since 2007.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO