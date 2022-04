No matter what you're getting up to this spring or summer, Standard Cloth's Oliver Nylon Short from Urban Outfitters may be the only pair you'll ever need. Made from 100 percent nylon (so they're functionally water-resistant), the shorts are able to pivot from activity to activity without breaking a sweat – or, at least while easily shedding yours. The breezy five-inch inseam is just right, hitting slightly above the knees at a length that's not uncomfortably short. Cut in a relaxed fit with an elastic waistband and elongated drawstring, these shorts will be comfy whether you're heading out or hanging out. Two front slip pockets and a backside patch pocket round out the Oliver Nylon Short features, and they're offered in a range of eight different colors.

