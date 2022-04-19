ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimization of the pulse electric field assisted extraction of black rice grain for antioxidant and sirtuin1 enzyme stimulation activities

By Nuttinee Salee
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyanidin-3-glucoside (C3G) and peonidin-3-glucoside (P3G) in black rice grain (BRG) demonstrate many beneficial health effects, including antioxidant and anti-aging properties. This research aimed to study on pulsed electric field assisted water extraction (PEF-AWE) on BRG using pre-treatment technique, which was determined for enhanced yields of C3G and P3G, antioxidant and sirtuin1...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

POD Nanozyme optimized by charge separation engineering for light/pH activated bacteria catalytic/photodynamic therapy

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The current feasibility of nanocatalysts in clinical anti-infection therapy, especially for drug-resistant bacteria infection is extremely restrained because of the insufficient reactive oxygen generation. Herein, a novel Ag/Bi2MoO6 (Ag/BMO) nanozyme optimized by charge separation engineering with photoactivated sustainable peroxidase-mimicking activities and NIR-II photodynamic performance was synthesized by solvothermal reaction and photoreduction. The Ag/BMO nanozyme held satisfactory bactericidal performance against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) (~99.9%). The excellent antibacterial performance of Ag/BMO NPs was ascribed to the corporation of peroxidase-like activity, NIR-II photodynamic behavior, and acidity-enhanced release of Ag+. As revealed by theoretical calculations, the introduction of Ag to BMO made it easier to separate photo-triggered electron-hole pairs for ROS production. And the conduction and valence band potentials of Ag/BMO NPs were favorable for the reduction of O2 to Â·O2âˆ’. Under 1064"‰nm laser irradiation, the electron transfer to BMO was beneficial to the reversible change of Mo5+/Mo6+, further improving the peroxidase-like catalytic activity and NIR-II photodynamic performance based on the Russell mechanism. In vivo, the Ag/BMO NPs exhibited promising therapeutic effects towards MRSA-infected wounds. This study enriches the nanozyme research and proves that nanozymes can be rationally optimized by charge separation engineering strategy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unconventional dual 1D"“2D quantum spin liquid revealed by ab initio studies on organic solids family

Organic solids host various electronic phases. Especially, a milestone compound of organic solid, \(\beta ^{\prime}\)-X[Pd(dmit)2]2 with X=EtMe3Sb shows quantum spin-liquid (QSL) properties suggesting a novel state of matter. However, the nature of the QSL has been largely unknown. Here, we computationally study five compounds comprehensively with different X using 2D ab initio Hamiltonians and correctly reproduce the experimental phase diagram with antiferromagnetic order for X=Me4P, Me4As, Me4Sb, Et2Me2As and a QSL for X=EtMe3Sb without adjustable parameters. We find that the QSL for X=EtMe3Sb exhibits 1D nature characterized by algebraic decay of spin correlation along one direction, while exponential decay in the other direction, indicating dimensional reduction from 2D to 1D. The 1D nature indeed accounts for the experimental specific heat, thermal conductivity and magnetic susceptibility. The identified QSL, however, preserves 2D nature as well consistently with spin fractionalization into spinon with Dirac-like gapless excitations and reveals duality bridging the 1D and 2D QSLs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Activating lattice oxygen in NiFe-based (oxy)hydroxide for water electrolysis

Transition metal oxides or (oxy)hydroxides have been intensively investigated as promising electrocatalysts for energy and environmental applications. Oxygen in the lattice was reported recently to actively participate in surface reactions. Herein, we report a sacrificial template-directed approach to synthesize Mo-doped NiFe (oxy)hydroxide with modulated oxygen activity as an enhanced electrocatalyst towards oxygen evolution reaction (OER). The obtained MoNiFe (oxy)hydroxide displays a high mass activity of 1910 A/gmetal at the overpotential of 300"‰mV. The combination of density functional theory calculations and advanced spectroscopy techniques suggests that the Mo dopant upshifts the O 2p band and weakens the metal-oxygen bond of NiFe (oxy)hydroxide, facilitating oxygen vacancy formation and shifting the reaction pathway for OER. Our results provide critical insights into the role of lattice oxygen in determining the activity of (oxy)hydroxides and demonstrate tuning oxygen activity as a promising approach for constructing highly active electrocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
#Black Rice#Electric Field#Electrical Stimulation#Rice Water#Brg
Nature.com

Next generation automated traceless cell chromatography platform for GMP-compliant cell isolation and activation

Large-scale target cell isolation from patient blood preparations is one of the critical operations during drug product manufacturing for personalized cell therapy in immuno-oncology. Use of high-affinity murine antibody coated magnetic nanoparticles that remain on isolated cells is the current standard applied for this purpose. Here, we present the transformation of previously described technology -Â non-magnetic immunoaffinity column chromatography-based cell selection with reversible reagents into a new clinical-grade cell isolation platform called Automated Traceless Cell affinity chromatography (ATC). ATC is a fully closed and GMP-compliant cell selection and manufacturing system. Reversibility of reagents enables (sequential) positive cell selection, optionally in combination with depletion columns, enabling capture of highly specific cell subsets. Moreover, synergy with other Streptamer-based technologies allows novel uses beyond cell isolation including integrated and automated on-column target cell activation. In conclusion, ATC technology is an innovative as well as versatile platform to select, stimulate and modify cells for clinical manufacturing and downstream therapies.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel algorithm for cardiovascular screening using conjunctival microcirculatory parameters and blood biomarkers

Microvascular haemodynamic alterations are associated with coronary artery disease (CAD). The conjunctival microcirculation can easily be assessed non-invasively. However, the microcirculation of the conjunctiva has not been previously explored in clinical algorithms aimed at identifying patients with CAD. This case"“control study involved 66 patients with post-myocardial infarction and 66 gender-matched healthy controls. Haemodynamic properties of the conjunctival microcirculation were assessed with a validated iPhone and slit lamp-based imaging tool. Haemodynamic properties were extracted with semi-automated software and compared between groups. Biomarkers implicated in the development of CAD were assessed in combination with conjunctival microcirculatory parameters. The conjunctival blood vessel parameters and biomarkers were used to derive an algorithm to aid in the screening of patients for CAD. Conjunctival blood velocity measured in combination with the blood biomarkers (N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide and adiponectin) had an area under receiver operator characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.967, sensitivity 93.0%, specificity 91.5% for CAD. This study demonstrated that the novel algorithm which included a combination of conjunctival blood vessel haemodynamic properties, and blood-based biomarkers could be used as a potential screening tool for CAD and should be validated for potential utility in asymptomatic individuals.
HEALTH
Nature.com

HtrA2/Omi mitigates NAFLD in high-fat-fed mice by ameliorating mitochondrial dysfunction and restoring autophagic flux

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver metabolic syndrome which affects millions of people worldwide. Recently, improving mitochondrial function and autophagic ability have been proposed as a means to prevent NAFLD. It has been previously described that high-temperature requirement protein A2 (HtrA2/Omi) favors mitochondrial homeostasis and autophagy in hepatocytes. Thus, we explored the effects of HtrA2/Omi on regulating mitochondrial function and autophagy during NAFLD development. High-fat diet (HFD)-induced NAFLD in mice and free fatty acids (FFAs)-induced hepatocytes steatosis in vitro were established. Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) in vivo and plasmid in vitro were used to restore HtrA2/Omi expression. In this study, we reported that HtrA2/Omi expression considerably decreased in liver tissues from the HFD-induced NAFLD model and in L02 cells with FFA-treated. However, restoring HtrA2/Omi ameliorated hepatic steatosis, confirming by improved serum lipid profiles, glucose homeostasis, insulin resistance, histopathological lipid accumulation, and the gene expression related to lipid metabolism. Moreover, HtrA2/Omi also attenuated HFD-mediated mitochondrial dysfunction and autophagic blockage. TEM analysis revealed that liver mitochondrial structure and autophagosome formation were improved in hepatic HtrA2/Omi administration mice compared to HFD mice. And hepatic HtrA2/Omi overexpression enhanced mitochondrial fatty acid Î²-oxidation gene expression, elevated LC3II protein levels, induced LC3 puncta, and decreased SQSTM1/p62 protein levels. Furthermore, hepatic HtrA2/Omi increased respiratory exchange ratio and heat production in mice. Finally, HtrA2/Omi overexpression by plasmid significantly diminished lipid accumulation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and autophagic inhibition in FFA-treated L02 hepatocytes. Taken together, we demonstrated that HtrA2/Omi was a potential candidate for the treatment of NAFLD via improving mitochondrial functions, as well as restoring autophagic flux.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of small-molecule activators of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) and their preclinical neuroprotective activity

The decline of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) occurs in a variety of human pathologies including neurodegeneration. NAD-boosting agents can provide neuroprotective benefits. Here, we report the discovery and development of a class of potent activators (NATs) of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT), the rate-limiting enzyme in the NAD salvage pathway. We obtained the crystal structure of NAMPT in complex with the NAT, which defined the allosteric action of NAT near the enzyme active site. The optimization of NAT further revealed the critical role of K189 residue in boosting NAMPT activity. NATs effectively increased intracellular levels of NAD and induced subsequent metabolic and transcriptional reprogramming. Importantly, NATs exhibited strong neuroprotective efficacy in a mouse model of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) without any overt toxicity. These findings demonstrate the potential of NATs in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases or conditions associated with NAD level decline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Snf7 spirals sense and alter membrane curvature

Endosomal Sorting Complex Required for Transport III (ESCRT-III) is a conserved protein system involved in many cellular processes resulting in membrane deformation and scission, topologically away from the cytoplasm. However, little is known about the transition of the planar membrane-associated protein assembly into a 3D structure. High-speed atomic force microscopy (HS-AFM) provided insights into assembly, structural dynamics and turnover of Snf7, the major ESCRT-III component, on planar supported lipid bilayers. Here, we develop HS-AFM experiments that remove the constraints of membrane planarity, crowdedness, and support rigidity. On non-planar membranes, Snf7 monomers are curvature insensitive, but Snf7-spirals selectively adapt their conformation to membrane geometry. In a non-crowded system, Snf7-spirals reach a critical radius, and remodel to minimize internal stress. On non-rigid supports, Snf7-spirals compact and buckle, deforming the underlying bilayer. These experiments provide direct evidence that Snf7 is sufficient to mediate topological transitions, in agreement with the loaded spiral spring model.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hydrogel assisted synthesis of gold nanoparticles with enhanced microbicidal and in vivo wound healing potential

The present study reports a hydrogel-based sunlight-assisted synthesis of gold nanoparticles (Au NPs) with enhanced antimicrobial and wound healing potential. The hydrogel extracted from the seeds of Cydonia oblonga was used as a reducing and capping agent to synthesize Au NPs for the first time. The as-synthesized Au NPs were characterized for an average size, shape, surface functionalization, antimicrobial, and wound healing capabilities. The cubic and rectangular-shaped Au NPs with an average edge length of 74"‰Â±"‰4.57Â nm depicted a characteristic surface plasmon resonance band at 560Â nm. The hydrogel-based Au NPs inhibited the growth of microorganisms in zones with 12Â mm diameter. In-vitro experiments showed that a minimum inhibitory concentration of Au NPs (16Â Âµg/mL) was sufficient to mimic the 95% growth of pathogenic microorganisms in 24Â h. In vivo treatment of wounds with Au NPs in murine models revealed a 99% wound closure within 5Â days. Quantitative PCR analysis performed to decipher the role of Au NPs in enhanced wound healing showed an increase in the expression levels of NANOG and CD-34 proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence of novel cephalopod gene regulation and expression through large-scale genome reorganization

Coleoid cephalopods (squid, cuttlefish, octopus) have the largest nervous system among invertebrates that together with many lineage-specific morphological traits enables complex behaviors. The genomic basis underlying these innovations remains unknown. Using comparative and functional genomics in the model squid Euprymna scolopes, we reveal the unique genomic, topological, and regulatory organization of cephalopod genomes. We show that coleoidÂ cephalopod genomes have been extensively restructured compared to other animals, leading to the emergence of hundreds of tightly linked and evolutionary unique gene clusters (microsyntenies). Such novel microsyntenies correspond to topological compartments with a distinct regulatory structure and contribute to complex expression patterns. In particular, we identify a set of microsyntenies associated with cephalopod innovations (MACIs) broadly enriched in cephalopod nervous system expression. We posit that the emergence of MACIs was instrumental to cephalopod nervous system evolution and propose that microsyntenic profiling will be central to understanding cephalopod innovations.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Metagenomic methylation patterns resolve bacterial genomes of unusual size and structural complexity

The plasticity of bacterial and archaeal genomes makes examining their ecological and evolutionary dynamics both exciting and challenging. The same mechanisms that enable rapid genomic change and adaptation confound current approaches for recovering complete genomes from metagenomes. Here, we use strain-specific patterns of DNA methylation to resolve complex bacterial genomes from long-read metagenomic data of a marine microbial consortium, the "pink berries" of the Sippewissett Marsh (USA). Unique combinations of restriction-modification (RM) systems encoded by the bacteria produced distinctive methylation profiles that were used to accurately bin and classify metagenomic sequences. Using this approach, we finished the largest and most complex circularized bacterial genome ever recovered from a metagenome (7.9"‰Mb with >600 transposons), the finished genome of Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 the dominant bacteria in the consortia. From genomes binned by methylation patterns, we identified instances of horizontal gene transfer between sulfur-cycling symbionts (Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 and Desulfofustis sp. PB-SRB1), phage infection, and strain-level structural variation. We also linked the methylation patterns of each metagenome-assembled genome with encoded DNA methyltransferases and discovered new RM defense systems, including novel associations of RM systems with RNase toxins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Micro-dystrophin gene constructs for repairing heart and muscle function in rats: the smaller is enough?

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is the most common and most severe form of muscular dystrophies and it is associated with progressive skeletal muscle degeneration, cardiac arrhythmias and dilated cardiomyopathy with concomitant progressive cardiac fibrosis [1]. Unfortunately, DMD is a lethal disease and patients die in their second or third decade mainly due to cardiac complications [2, 3]. Current medications for DMD is involving corticosteroids which can delay the disease progression but they also cause several adverse effects and other drugs such as RAAS inhibitors and Î²-blockers are used for delay the progression of cardiac contractile dysfunction [4]. However, DMD is still incurable therefore there is an urgent need for evidence-based therapies to treat and repair skeletal and cardiovascular complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Microscale carbon distribution around pores and particulate organic matter varies with soil moisture regime

Soil carbon sequestration arises from the interplay of carbon input and stabilization, which vary in space and time. Assessing the resulting microscale carbon distribution in an intact pore space, however, has so far eluded methodological accessibility. Here, we explore the role of soil moisture regimes in shaping microscale carbon gradients by a novel mapping protocol for particulate organic matter and carbon in the soil matrix based on a combination of Osmium staining, X-ray computed tomography, and machine learning. With three different soil types we show that the moisture regime governs C losses from particulate organic matter and the microscale carbon redistribution and stabilization patterns in the soil matrix. Carbon depletion around pores (aperture"‰>"‰10"‰Âµm) occurs in a much larger soil volume (19"“74%) than carbon enrichment around particulate organic matter (1%). Thus, interacting microscale processes shaped by the moisture regime are a decisive factor for overall soil carbon persistence.
SCIENCE

