The recent trade developments involving Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have caught the attention of oddsmakers. Samuel, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on Wednesday, requested a trade from the 49ers as he gets set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. Multiple reports have indicated how Samuel’s desire to leave is not strictly based on financial elements. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco would pay the 2021 All-Pro what he is seeking, which reportedly is $25 million per year.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO