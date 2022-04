April 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - As a freshman, Utah defensive lineman Van Fillinger played in all 14 games for the Utes, including the Rose Bowl. Fillinger returns for his sophomore season and is looking to assume more of a leadership role on the team. Adam Mikulich caught up with the former Corner Canyon star to get a progress report on Spring drills and see how the Utah defense is shaping up. Watch the entire interview right here.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO