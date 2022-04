Their games look nothing alike, but Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura still traveled common ground during an NBA season filled with unique challenges and growth. Especially for the rookies. Suggs, the fifth overall pick, and Kispert, selected 15th overall, learned the NBA comes at you fast, so fast it tests the fortitude of first-year players competing against the best players on the planet.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO