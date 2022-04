The men’s featherweight and welterweight divisions saw key names on the move following Bellator 277 and UFC on ESPN 34. Patricio Freire reclaimed the Bellator featherweight title by handing A.J. McKee the first loss of his professional career. Freire’s calm and calculated approach helped him pick apart McKee over five rounds to win the title via unanimous decision. Entering the week at the No. 4 spot, ‘Pitbull’ climbed to No. 3, while McKee replaced him, falling two spots from No. 2 among featherweights. In addition, the fight had an impact on the pound-for-pound rankings, as McKee was completely removed and Freire jumped to the No. 8 slot.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO