ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WATCH: Tigers RHP Rony Garcia spikes pitch into mound dirt, leaves game vs. Yankees

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrzfK_0fE8Bwz600

Add injury to insult on an already rough night for Tigers pitchers, as ex-Yankees prospect Rony Garcia had to leave Tuesday’s game against his old team with a hand issue after throwing just 15 pitches.

Garcia came in to start the second inning after starter Tyler Alexander was removed following a 42-pitch first, and with one on and one out, his 15 th pitch of the outing was spiked directly into the dirt at the front of the mound and skittered towards the first base dugout:

Tigers trainers and manager A.J. Hinch came out to look at Garcia, whose hand was, as Suzyn Waldman said in the WFAN booth, “stuck in a claw-like motion.” The right-hander left the game to be replaced by Will Vest, who was the Tigers’ third pitcher of the evening after the first two recorded all of four outs, and the Tigers said shortly after that Garcia left with a cracked fingernail.

Garcia, 24, was originally an international free agent signing by the Yankees in 2015, and the Tigers selected him in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft after a year where he threw 130 1/3 innings between then High-A Tampa and Double-A Trenton.

The righty made 15 appearances in the shortened 2020 season, remaining on the Tigers’ roster all year to satisfy his Rule 5 requirements, but he pitched just 23 1/3 innings between Detroit and Triple-A Toledo in 2021 before a knee sprain ended his season in mid-June, and he had pitched 3 2/3 innings over two appearances this season before entering Tuesday’s game.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

The Tragic Final Days of Yankees’ Legend Martin in Upstate NY

He was hired, and he was fired. He was cheered, and he was booed. He was beloved, and he was vilified. He was Billy Martin, and hate him or love him, he is a legendary figure in the lore of the New York Yankees. He played for the team in the 1950s, and managed them both in the 1970s, and 1980s. He was hired and fired multiple times by George Steinbrenner, but in the process, managed to manage over 2,500 MLB games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Cabrera gets to 2,999 hits in Tigers' 5-3 loss to Yankees

DETROIT -- — Miguel Cabrera had three hits to move one shy of 3,000 in the Detroit Tigers' 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at chilly Comerica Park. Cabrera beat out an infield hit in the second inning and singled up the middle in the fourth against Luis Severino, then grounded a broken-bat single through the shortstop hole in the sixth off Chad Green (1-1).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Tigers host the Yankees on home losing streak

LINE: Yankees -166, Tigers +143; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to break their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the New York Yankees. Detroit has a 2-6 record at home and a 4-7 record overall. The Tigers have a 2-5 record in games...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzyn Waldman
FOX Sports

Athletics play the Orioles with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Athletics -130, Orioles +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles. Oakland is 2-1 at home and 6-6 overall. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rhp#Detroit#Tigers#Yanks#Double A Trenton#Triple A
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers: Series Preview

Playoff contenders beat the teams they’re supposed to beat, and that’s the opposite of what the Yankees just did against the Orioles. The same offensive woes that plagued New York in too many games last season cropped up in Baltimore — outside of a four-run fifth inning on Saturday, the Bombers bats managed only two runs across the other 28 innings of the series. Not great!
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Former Cy Young winner makes bonkers Jacob deGrom claim

Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta, who is currently a free agent, recently conducted an interview with Pardon My Take of Barstool Sports. Arrieta was asked who his favorite pitcher to watch right now is. Arrieta displayed no hesitation in giving his answer. “I mean it’s such an easy question....
MLB
FOX Sports

Cubs and Rays square off with series tied 1-1

LINE: Rays -115, Cubs -104 BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Chicago is 3-2 in home games and 6-5 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors. Tampa Bay is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy