Review: ‘How I Learned to Drive’ Is a Must Watch but Not for Faint of Heart

By David Cote
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConventional wisdom says that Paula Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive was ahead of its time, yet How I Learned was also absolutely of its time, riding a tide of identity politics and increasing awareness of sexual harassment. A year after its extended run Off Broadway in 1997, the Clinton Administration...

Observer

Review: ‘The Minutes’ Is a Haunting Examination of Who We Really Are and Have Always Been

THE MINUTES | 1 hour 30 minutes | Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St. | 212-239-6200 | Tickets. Tracy Letts is a Renaissance man in a rock-and-roll world, whose catalog of plays aimed at clarifying the troubles and shocks in the morally disintegrating world we live in usually succeed even if they seem complicated and infuriatingly exasperating in the process. His latest to open on Broadway is The Minutes, a sharp, caustic, often brilliant, funny and sometimes confusing political satire that runs 90 minutes without an intermission. You will probably leave at the end with very mixed feelings, but you will talk about it, think about it, and go away with the knowledge that you have never seen anything like it.
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Revolt Over Finn’s Death, There’s Still Time to Change Course and Unmake the ‘Grave’ Mistake

Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt. It seems like almost as soon as The Bold & Beautiful‘s Finn was shot, the fans began to rise up in revolt. This was the twist? The show was killing off a fan favorite? No! This wasn’t a surprise anyone wanted! To be fair, supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk did tease the twist by saying fans would be upset, so we’d argue that he certainly delivered!
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Ana de Armas’s “Deep Water” Hypersexual Latina Character Is Actually Quite Complex

It's about time we see Latinas on screen playing more complex and dynamic roles. Cuban actress Ana de Armas's role as Melinda in "Deep Water" certainly fits that description, although her character has me thinking maybe I should be a little more careful what I wish for. In Hulu's latest thriller, she's unhappily married to Vin, played by Ben Affleck. They may have a precious young daughter, a big beautiful house, and the fortune to go with it, but Melinda and Vin exist in a psychological thriller, and things are not good — especially when Adrian Lyne is the director. Lyne is the guy who made "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal," and he came out of a 20-year retirement to direct this film, which is all to say, despite having all the trappings of a beautiful life, Melinda and Vin are deeply disturbed.
MOVIES
BBC

Bridgerton Season Two: What the Must Watch reviewers think

Every week, the Must Watch podcasters review the biggest TV and streaming shows. This week, Hayley Campbell and Scott Bryan review Bridgerton season 2. The Netflix show from Shonda Rhimes, which is based on Julia Quinn’s books returns. Set during England’s regency era, this season the spotlight shifts onto Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) who is searching for a wife. Simone Ashley from Sex Education joins the cast as his potential bride.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 U': Where Is it Streaming?

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are in for a treat! A documentary about the talented young singer-songwriter is coming out on March 25, 2022. Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 U (A SOUR Film) offers fans, and those just curious about Rodrigo’s creative process, a glimpse into Olivia Rodrigo’s life and thoughts. Those curious about how Rodrigo’s real life influences her songs may want to tune in to find out to what extent hits like “Deja Vu'' and “Brutal” are based on real feelings and experiences.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
KEYT

Must-watch videos of the week

A pair of brave pigs saved their own bacon, Kelly Clarkson was beaten by her own hit song, and a runaway bounce house was caught on camera. These are your must-watch videos of the week. Mighty swine. A pair of pigs fended off a black bear after it climbed into...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

