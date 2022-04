Gal Gadot is ready to sing and dance as the Evil Queen. Disney's live-action Snow White is coming up and people are excited to see the Wonder Woman star in a decidedly villainous role. Forbes spoke to Gadot about her time in London filming the project and what she's looking forward to most with Snow White. In her comments, the actress explained that cutting loose as a bad guy has really been thrilling. A lot of people will always have that vision of her as Diana in their heads. How could they now? But, being a villain is a completely different feel. A lot of other actors have expressed similar joy about getting to be on the other side of that dichotomy. (Fellow Warner Bros. star Jason Momoa is looking forward to a similar shift in Fast & Furious 10 as a matter of fact.) The Evil Queen is also giving Gadot a chance to stretch those vocal chords, so it should be an exciting film when it hits theaters. Check out her comments down below.

