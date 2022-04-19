ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Former Polk firefighter suing county for denying $25,000 cancer benefit after her diagnosis

By Ken Suarez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. - A former Polk County firefighter paramedic is going up against her former employer after being diagnosed with lung cancer while on the job, but being denied the $25,000 payment promised by the state. Christina Pierson says Polk County owes her the money, signed into law by...

Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
