Former Polk firefighter suing county for denying $25,000 cancer benefit after her diagnosis

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas firefighter William Jordan Carter, 38, was given 18 months probation after lying about having COVID-19, then using his paid time off to go on vacation. William Jordan Carter (credit: Dallas Police Department) The 38-year-old was charged with felony theft. According to the Dallas Police arrest affidavit, Carter was paid more than $12,000 during his absence from Dallas Fire-Rescue. He spent that time at the Kalahari Water Park Resort in Round Rock. The affidavit also said Carter told his department that his daughter had contracted the virus. But when asked for test results, Carter told his superiors that no one in his family got tested. When asked if what he said about the COVID-19 cases in his family was true, he was quoted as saying, “I guess not.” And in response to why he lied, Carter told the deputy chief, “Greed, I guess.”

