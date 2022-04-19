Luis Torrens becomes 2nd Mariners player on COVID IL

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team beginning with Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. First base coach Kristopher Negrón will serve as the acting manager. Negrón managed...
April 21 - Shohei Ohtani carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and also played a central role with his bat in the first-inning uprising that keyed the visiting Los Angeles Angels' 6-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. In the rubber match of a three-game series, Ohtani...
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list, including league batting leader Owen Miller. Right-handed starter Cal Quantrill and righty reliever Anthony Castro also tested positive for the virus and were moved to the IL prior to Cleveland’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. Miller, a first baseman, leads baseball with a .500 average and a 1.509 OPS.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the seven-day concussion list a day after a home plate collision with Luke Voit of the San Diego Padres. Mark Kolozsvary was recalled from the taxi squad to take Stephenson’s roster spot. Aramis Garcia started at catcher in Wednesday’s series finale. Stephenson was knocked out of Tuesday night’s game after a first-inning collision. Voit slammed into Stephenson’s head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double. Stephenson held onto the ball for the out but was on the ground for several minutes. He was able to walk to the dugout.
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ COVID-19 outbreak continued on Wednesday, with manager Scott Servais and third-base coach Manny Acta testing positive. Both are vaccinated and must wait two days before undergoing another test. When they do, they’ll need to produce negative results on consecutive days and receive approval before returning.
A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
The Mariners announced that they have selected Penn Murfee from Triple-A Tacoma to join the big league club, with fellow righty Paul Sewald heading to the injured list. No designation for Sewald’s IL placement was given, but Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Sewald is going on the COVID IL. Seattle had already placed Luis Torrens and Mitch Haniger on the COVID injured list, who will now be joined by Sewald. Furthermore, manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive and will have to step away from the team, also per Divish.
SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Adam Frazier doubled twice on a three-hit night to lead the COVID-hit Seattle Mariners over Texas 4-2 Wednesday night and send the Rangers to their worst start since 1987. Seattle was missing manager Scott Servais, third-base coach Manny...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health authorities say COVID-19 case numbers are rising once more in Oregon as a new variant spreads but hospitalization rates are still hovering at fewer than 100 patients statewide — a far cry from peak virus surges this winter and last fall. The state lifted its indoor mask mandate just over a month ago, and only about one-third of people are masking indoors. Officials say the seven-day average of daily cases has more than doubled since early April and is now at 600 new cases per day. That number is likely a “significant undercount” because of home tests that are not reported.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stretching his legs this week with a rare overnight visit to the Pacific Northwest, heading to Portland, Oregon, and Seattle. The trip is part of an expanded travel schedule ahead of the November elections as Biden tries to demonstrate he’s made progress on his agenda while also prodding Congress to do more. As with most of Biden’s recent trips, new spending on infrastructure will be a centerpiece. So will be political fundraising. The White House says he plans to visit Portland’s airport to talk about investing in a runway that can withstand earthquakes. In Seattle, he plans to talk about limiting price increases and will observe Earth Day.
The Seattle Mariners dugout will look quite a bit different in the coming days, as the club is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta are both out due to the virus, the Mariners announced. With the manager and second-in-command out, first base...
LINE: Athletics -130, Orioles +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles. Oakland is 2-1 at home and 6-6 overall. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at...
Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera needs one more hit for 3,000 in his career, and will try to reach the mark at Comerica Park. Cabrera added three more hits to his total Wednesday night in a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. With fans standing and cheering while hoping to see history, he struck out in his final at-bat. Cabrera is on deck to become the 33rd major leaguer with 3,000 hits, and the first player from Venezuela to achieve the feat. The 39-year-old Cabrera gets his next chance when Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery faces Detroit in an afternoon matchup.
Baltimore Orioles (3-7) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Athletics: Cole Irvin (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, six strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Oakland Athletics looking to break a four-game road losing streak. Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in home...
DENVER (AP) — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 to stop a three-game losing streak. Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep . The Phillies finished a 2-5 trip with their second win in nine games. The switch-hitting Camargo, starting at shortstop for the injured Didi Gregorius, had three singles before his shot to left against lefty Lucas Gilbreath.
LINE: Mariners -146, Rangers +124; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners. Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Mariners averaged 7.5 hits per game last season and totaled 199 home runs.
