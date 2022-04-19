ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden coming to Seattle for Earth Day clean energy speech

By Spencer Pauley | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is set to visit Seattle on Friday, Earth Day, to discuss the clean energy economy. This will be the first time President Biden has been in the Seattle area as the sitting-president.

“On Earth Day, Friday, April 22, the President will travel to Seattle, Washington to discuss his Administration’s efforts to continue bringing down costs for American families and growing our clean energy economy,” the White House said in a statement sent out to several media outlets.

This Seattle visit comes alongside the president’s visit to Portland, Oregon on Thursday, in which he will discuss his infrastructure bill that will allocate $1.2 billion in that state. President Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law in November, 2021.

Biden’s infrastructure bill brings an estimated $8.6 billion in tax dollars back to the state of Washington for highway programs, bridge replacement and repairs, transit and airport improvements, electric vehicle charging station construction, clean water infrastructure work, and broadband expansion.

The last time Biden visited Seattle was in 2019 as part of his presidential campaign pre-pandemic in which he attended a fundraiser at the home of Amazon executive David Zapolsky. The last time Seattle had a presidential visit was in 2016, during then-President Barack Obama’s second term.

Former President Donal Trump did not visit Washington during his four years in the Oval Office but did twice while he was campaigning.

Additional details on Biden’s Seattle visit have yet to be revealed. For security reasons, the Secret Service will not disclose what roads it will have Seattle law enforcement close, nor when the closures will take place. Traffic in Seattle is expected to be impacted by Biden’s visit come Friday.

