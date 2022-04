NEW YORK — The way Max Scherzer stalked around the end of the New York Mets' dugout during a no-hit bid Tuesday night struck manager Buck Showalter as practically equine."He's like a colt bouncing around," Showalter said. "Reminds me of, you ever see those wild horses running free? That's him."So far, the Mets have no regrets about betting on this particular pony.Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and New York rode its $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep.Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener,...

