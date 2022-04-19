City of Portland offering development rights

PORTLAND, Ore.–The Spring budget is being shaped right now. The office of Management and Finance is asking for just over 2 million dollars to increase security at city hall. What’s wanted, could keep someone from ramming the building with a car or other forced entries. According to Willamette Week, 8 safe rooms would be created. They would be ballistic resistant and have high security locking doors. More cameras on site and bomb detectors. This is coming at a time when the popularity of city leaders is very low and in general violence is up across the country.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 27 DAYS AGO