Spring is here and so is project season! April is National Safe Digging Month and we here at the district recognize the importance of contacting 811 before all outdoor digging projects.
811 is the national number designated by the Federal Communications Commission to help protect homeowners and professional excavators from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines while working on digging projects – large and small. Every digging project requires contact to 811. Digging without knowing...bowmarwater.org
