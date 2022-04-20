ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield Park, AZ

Breaking: Trucking association behind so-called "scam texts" in Litchfield Park

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EMVN_0fE7zBeS00

Editor's note: This story was updated April 20, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. to include a statement made by Thomas Schoaf, mayor of Litchfield Park.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, April 11, a number of Litchfield Park residents received text messages from an unknown sender requesting they fill out a survey regarding their opinion of Litchfield Park’s trucking ordinance and the city’s recent annexation of a small section of Camelback Road.

Messages reviewed by The Independent purport to come from someone named Mary, and respondents were prompted to disclose their level of support from 1 to 4: 1 being “fully support” and 4 being “fully oppose” the city's policies.

The survey questions use heavily biased language against the ordinance and the annexation, and make claims the city policies will lead to higher taxes, delayed deliveries and increased costs on essentials like food and medicine.

READ: Truck restrictions coming to Litchfield Park

The city got wind of the survey almost immediately after it was reported by residents and took to its social media channels to dispel the claims.

Just two hours after the survey was first sent to residents, City Manager Matthew Williams authored a Facebook post calling the messages a “scam” and stating that the claims made are false.

“There is no indication that the prices of groceries, medicine, gasoline, etc. will be rising due to these truck restrictions,” the post read. “In addition, City taxes will not be increasing due to the annexation of Camelback…Again, this is a cell phone scam and is in no way involved with the City of Litchfield Park.”

While the messages don’t explicitly claim to be from a city employee, Williams said he believes that was the intention.

“The City does not have an employee named Mary, nor do we have citizen phone numbers,” he said.

Text messages reviewed by The Independent are depicted below as a graphic for clarity.

Previous Next

Williams told The Independent in a series of emails that the city was unaware who had sent the messages, but called it a “scare tactic” and a “misinformation campaign.”

A little over a week after the messages were first sent, The Independent learned the origin of the mysterious survey — although it wasn’t much of a mystery after all.

When asked about the survey, Tony Bradley, president and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association, told The Independent flat-out his organization was behind the survey.

“We commissioned a poll to find out what the residents felt about what…(Litchfield Park) city council is doing,” Bradley said in a phone interview with The Independent on Monday.

When asked who Mary was, Bradley stated he was unsure and that trucking association had hired a third-party company to conduct the poll, though he declined to say which.

“After learning of the potential consequences of what this truck restriction will do, the number of people who support the city council’s actions was not good,” Bradley said.

“The mayor, as I understand it, is going around saying that…everyone in the community supports” the truck restriction, Bradley said. “Our poll results show the opposite.”

When asked why the messages did not disclose who commissioned the survey, Bradley stated, “When you commission a poll you don’t necessarily say who it’s by because you don’t want to interject bias.”

When questioned how this type of disclosure could interject bias, Bradley stated that “it’s not the standard for a poll to say who it’s being paid by.”

Bradley later emailed The Independent a photo he claimed represented the data collected by the April 11 survey based on 335 responses.

A picture of a bar chart titled “final support” shows a little over 45% of residents “strongly oppose” the truck restrictions and a little over 10% “somewhat oppose.” The chart showed that a little more than 32% “strongly support” the truck restrictions and a little over 10% “somewhat support.”

Bradley denied the survey was intended for anything but gathering data on resident opinions.

“If we were trying to get the residents of Litchfield Park to take action on an issue, we would not use a poll. There are far more effective and less expensive ways to talk to residents,” Bradley said.

“It is a scientific tool, nothing more. We wanted to know how the voters of Litchfield Park feel about the issue and the potential consequences to their community and the surrounding communities,” Bradley said.

He went on to repudiate William’s statements calling the survey a “scare tactic” and “misinformation campaign.”

“In my limited experience with Mr. Williams, it is clear to me that there are a lot of things he knows nothing about,” Bradley said in an email to The Independent. “Trucking and polling are clearly two of them.”

Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas Schoaf said in a prepared statement on Wednesday that he was “disappointed” that the trucking association was behind the survey and admonished the group for sending it to the phones of private residents.

“Many of our residents consider it an invasion of their privacy to contact them (through) personal cell phone numbers,” Schoaf said.

“It was a misinformation campaign in an attempt to bias our residents against our truck restrictions,” he said, adding that residents are “overwhelmingly in support” of the trucking restrictions.

Schoaf’s statement concludes by reiterating that the restrictions apply only to through traffic; “Trucks having deliveries/pickups in the City, or businesses located within the City may continue as always,” he said.

“This ordinance has been in place since 2020 and has simply not had the effect on our citizens that these scare tactics imply."

Madeline Ackley Salazar can be reached at mackley@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @Mkayackley.

Comments / 2

Related
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Litchfield Park, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer arrested after standoff at Scottsdale home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Trucks#City Council#The Independent
12 News

Large commercial fire burning near I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from Interstate 10 near the Valencia Road exit after a large commercial fire ignited in the area Monday afternoon. According to Rural Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of South Belvedere Avenue near...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week helped him hide from police and tried to destroy cellphones used by him, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC 15 News

Crooks Fire in Prescott area grows to 1,600 acres, evacuations ordered

PRESCOTT, AZ — Officials have issued READY, SET, GO evacuation notices for several communities south of Prescott due to the Crooks Fire. Crooks Fire was discovered Monday at 10 a.m. approximately 10 miles south of Prescott. VIDEO: Tuesday, April 19. The flames quickly spread in the hours that followed...
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Suspect who allegedly shot Phoenix officer in custody after three-day manhunt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After a three-day manhunt, Phoenix police have taken the suspect accused of shooting a Phoenix officer on Thursday into custody, according to officials. SWAT officers in armored vehicles surrounded an apartment complex near 66th Street and Osborn Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. After hours of negotiations...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Body found in Tucson near site of massive 2021 fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body has been found in the same area of Tucson that was struck by a massive fire last year. According to Arizona DPS, the body was located near East Klafter Road and South Wilmot Road. That area is just east of the Tucson International Airport.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa Police now end chases by ropin' vehicles

When a fleeing vehicle must be stopped because it poses a serious danger to the public, Mesa and other police departments’ go-to tool has been a well-placed nudge to the rear of the vehicle, causing the suspect car spin out and hopefully come to a stop. The so-called Pursuit...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

24 buildings destroyed, 760+ homes evacuated in Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County has declared a wildfire emergency as a 16,000-acre wildfire burns out of control northeast of Flagstaff. County officials said on Tuesday night 766 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated because of the Tunnel Fire. Twenty-four buildings have been destroyed since the fire started on Sunday morning. It’s still listed at zero percent containment, according to Dick Fleischman with Coconino County National Forest.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
185
Followers
696
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/litchfield-park-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy