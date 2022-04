CLARION, Pa. – The NCAA has affirmed that California, Clarion, and Edinboro universities will continue as independent and separate athletic programs. “This approval reflects the confidence in our campuses to successfully operate these programs and the important role that a strong intercollegiate program plays on a college campus. It also recognizes the impact that our student-athletes have on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim president of California and Edinboro universities.

