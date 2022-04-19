ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'This is my Englewood' mural sets to drive change and pride in the South Side community

By Steven Graves
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A larger than life street mural with a message, is taking over a street in one neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

CBS 2'S Steven Graves tells us why it is so much more than just art.

"Regardless of what they say, what you heard or what you thought you knew. This is my Englewood."

The words are big, bold and a brand for Pha'tal Perkins.

"'This is My Englewood' is just to kind of shift the way people view Englewood."

A source of appreciation for the neighborhood he grew up in.

"Once upon a time I was considered to be a part of the problem," Perkins said.

He's now calling his lead role in spearheading a new block-long mural at 63rd and Justine as just part of an ongoing solution.

"And bring our community together," he added.

His group Think Outside Da Block partnered with Chicago artist Maxwell Emkays and organization Teamwork Englewood . The "Paint n Peace" event last week as it was called is not the first. But this specific vision was inspired by Black Lives Matter murals in Chicago and Washington D.C.

The Englewood adaption took about three years of planning.

"We wanted to kind of come and take the street back and let businesses in the area know we are here. We are present where a lot of our businesses experience violence," said Tametrius Flies of Teamwork Englewood.

Last week's weather has already caused some wear and tear to the mural. But expect it to come back even more vibrant, with new paint with lessons learned. A testament to the mantra of the neighborhood.

"When people see that we restored it, it will speak toward the resilience of our community."

Englewood native Tametrius Flies hopes acts like this make young people inherit that love for their neighborhood.

"We are a community that is up and coming and thriving. And kids should be proud of where they're from."

Organizers said funding for the mural came from the Department of Justice as a part of anti-violence initiatives.

