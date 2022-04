ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) – Severe weather can hit at any time, and we want to make sure you and your loved ones know what’s next to stay safe. National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Todd Krause said it’s always a good time to be prepared, and that starts with making a severe weather plan for you and your family. Krause said it’s best to know where to seek shelter, either at home or at work. The safest place to be during a tornado is in the basement or lowest level. If you don’t have a basement, find shelter in an...

