ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry says he’s ‘making sure’ Queen is ‘protected’ and has ‘the right people around her’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glb0u_0fE7pvbG00

Prince Harry has revealed that he took the opportunity to make sure that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , is “protected” and has the “right people around her” during his and Meghan Markle’s recent visit.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his and the Duchess of Sussex’s secret visit to the UK to see the 95-year-old monarch during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb from The Netherlands, where the royal is attending the fifth Invictus Games.

During a clip of the interview shared Tuesday on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt , Harry was asked how it felt to be reunited with the Queen.

In response, the royal said that it was “great” to see his grandmother, and that he made sure she was “protected” during the visit.

“I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected, and got the right people around her,” Harry said.

During the preview clip, the duke also said that he and Meghan had tea with his grandmother during the visit, and that she was in “great form”.

While Prince Harry did not elaborate on his meaning during the preview clip, his comments about protecting the monarch come after he and Meghan shared a number of surprising claims about their time as royals during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

At one point during the interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry alleged that the Queen, who he described as the “head of The Firm,” is badly advised by those around her.

“When you’re head of The Firm there is people around you that give you advice. And what has also made me really sad is some of that advice has been really bad,” the duke said at the time.

In the interview last year, the couple also detailed allegations of racism during their time as senior royals, and facing obstacles when attempting to receive mental health support.

Kotb’s full interview with Prince Harry will air Wednesday morning on the Today show.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Queen Elizabeth, 96, Together For The 1st Time In 2 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Prince Harry About Prince Philip’s Memorial: ‘He Should Be Supporting’ The Queen

Prince Harry appears to have ruffled more than just a few feathers with his decision to skip the Service of Thanksgiving in London this week that honored his late grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex, 37, did not attend the event on March 29, and as Fox News reports, his absence allegedly disappointed the British royal family and fans online.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Lester Holt
Person
Oprah Winfrey
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Raised 'Red Flag' Concern About Recreating Queen, Prince Philip's Land Rover Commissioning Parade In Jamaica, Royal Biographer Robert Fiorito Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reluctant about the commissioning parade riding in Jamaica. Prince William and Kate Middleton received an intense backlash during their visit to Jamaica for recreating the Queen and Prince Philip's parade in a Land Rover. However, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly raised concern about it finding it a "red flag." But it was the host country that allegedly requested them to do it.
U.K.
In Style

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen For the First Time Since They Stepped Away From the Royal Family

For the first time since March 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid farewell to their lives as senior royals, the two of them had a joint visit with Queen Elizabeth before jetting to the Netherlands. People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent some time with the queen at Windsor Castle en route to the fifth Invictus Games at The Hague.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Of Sussex#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#Nbc
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Prince Of Wales Reportedly Wants Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee To Focus On Monarch And Not Be A 'Harry And Meghan Show' After 'Reluctant' Meeting With Sussexes

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II just reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, the meeting with the Sussexes was allegedly not as friendly as previously reported. Prince Charles Had A 'Reluctant' Meeting With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced visit...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Sussexes Didn't Meet Prince William, Kate Middleton During U.K. Visit To Extend 'Olive Branch' To Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to London before heading to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. While they reunited with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, they didn't meet his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Didn't Pay A Visit To...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Prince Harry’s Cutest Moments With Queen Elizabeth II Through the Years

Prince Harry’s bond with Queen Elizabeth II has remained strong through the years, despite his decision to step away from his senior position within the royal family along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Despite reports that Harry "blindsided" his grandmother, the prince turned that down during a March 2021 interview on CBS. "I have too […]
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Camilla Parker-Bowles 'In Panic Mode' About The Upcoming Memoir Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Duke Reveals Details Of His Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry broke the hearts of many when he announced in, January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with his wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to quit the royal life.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Where Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship Stands Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner but the jury's still out on if both of her grandsons will be in attendance. A source tells ET that despite a report that Prince William banned Prince Harry from his birthday, there have been no engagements where Harry has been "banned." He hasn't been banned from celebrating his grandmother at her Platinum Jubilee in June either -- which will mark 70 years of service for the queen, 95, who ascended the throne in 1952 at the age of 25.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had a Secret London Visit With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. While Prince Harry has returned to the UK on multiple occasions since formally stepping away from his role in the royal family in Jan. 2020, his wife Meghan Markle has never made the trip with him — until now. Multiple sources, including a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have confirmed that Harry and Meghan just made a joint stop in London on a personal visit to a woman close to both their hearts: Queen Elizabeth II herself. The Sussexes recently made headlines with the news that Meghan would be accompanying Harry...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry: Parts of duke’s court battle over police protection will be kept secret

Parts of documents in a case brought by the Duke of Sussex against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK will remain secret, a High Court judge has ruled.Prince Harry is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.The duke wants to bring his children to the UK, but "does not feel safe" when visiting under current security arrangements, the High Court was previously told.He is challenging the February 2020...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Channeled Kate Middleton At Invictus 2022? Sussex Couple Reportedly Got Reunited With Queen Elizabeth & Prince Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been staying in the U.S. for almost two years now since they decided to quit royal life in January 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become the receiving end of criticisms and disparagements since they started dating sometime in 2015. Initially, Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

612K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy