Prince Harry says he’s ‘making sure’ Queen is ‘protected’ and has ‘the right people around her’

Prince Harry has revealed that he took the opportunity to make sure that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , is “protected” and has the “right people around her” during his and Meghan Markle’s recent visit.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his and the Duchess of Sussex’s secret visit to the UK to see the 95-year-old monarch during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb from The Netherlands, where the royal is attending the fifth Invictus Games.

During a clip of the interview shared Tuesday on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt , Harry was asked how it felt to be reunited with the Queen.

In response, the royal said that it was “great” to see his grandmother, and that he made sure she was “protected” during the visit.

“I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected, and got the right people around her,” Harry said.

During the preview clip, the duke also said that he and Meghan had tea with his grandmother during the visit, and that she was in “great form”.

While Prince Harry did not elaborate on his meaning during the preview clip, his comments about protecting the monarch come after he and Meghan shared a number of surprising claims about their time as royals during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

At one point during the interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry alleged that the Queen, who he described as the “head of The Firm,” is badly advised by those around her.

“When you’re head of The Firm there is people around you that give you advice. And what has also made me really sad is some of that advice has been really bad,” the duke said at the time.

In the interview last year, the couple also detailed allegations of racism during their time as senior royals, and facing obstacles when attempting to receive mental health support.

Kotb’s full interview with Prince Harry will air Wednesday morning on the Today show.