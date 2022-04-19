ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Park, CA

Gas leak prompts evacuation of Ponte Palmero wing

By Mountain Democrat staff
Mountain Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-eight Ponte Palmero residents were evacuated Tuesday morning after a propane leak was detected at the Cameron Park retirement community. Dispatched just before 10...

CBS Sacramento

Train Box Car Catches Fire In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A boxcar on a train has caught fire while in Fairfield on Tuesday morning, authorities say. The scene is along the 3100 block of Bush Drive. Fairfield firefighters are on scene of a single box car on fire In the 3100 block of Bush Drive. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/W8BP629BpT — Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) March 22, 2022 Fairfield Fire crews are at the scene dealing with the situation. Only one boxcar has caught fire on the train, firefighters say. Exactly what started the fire is unclear. People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

1 dead after house fire in Modesto, authorities say

MODESTO, Calif. — At least one person is dead after a house caught on fire in Modesto, according to the Modesto Fire Department. Fire officials said in a news release first responders arrived at the 1200 block of Diablo Avenue at around 4:40 a.m. They found the flames coming from the second floor of the home.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gas Line Break Prompts Short Evacuation Of Rancho Cordova Neighborhood

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A gas line break has prompted a Rancho Cordova neighborhood to be evacuated Wednesday morning. The gas leak has been secured, all evacuations have been lifted, and all units are clearing soon. A special thank you to our partners at @PGE4Me @PGE_SactoSierra for keeping our community safe! — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 23, 2022 Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene along Barbera Way and found a gas line had been ruptured at a construction site. Surrounding streets were blocked off and about 24 homes were evacuated. PG&E crews responded to the scene and have since secured the line. All evacuations have already been lifted.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Mountain Democrat

1 lifeflighted in Wednesday crash

Update: In photos shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, vehicles involved appear to be a silver Fiat sedan and blue Toyota Tacoma, while fire officials described the truck as a commercial dump truck. The California Highway Patrol’s collision report is pending. Original post:. A three-car crash...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Crash kills Sacramento woman on Highway 50 in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

Detectives called to the scene where a body was found in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found by a passerby in Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was found around 8:00 a.m. at Lamona Ave. and 5th St. near Floradora and Millbrook Avenues. The Fresno Police Department received the call of a man lying on the ground covered in...
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In Connection To Roseville, Citrus Heights Store Robberies

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection to a trio of robberies that happened at a Lowe’s and two Walmarts in Citrus Heights and Roseville, police said Tuesday. James Michael Sawyers was arrested on March 8 in connection to a third robbery that happened at a Roseville Walmart the day before. He was booked into the Placer County Jail on a robbery charge as well as weapon- and drug-related charges, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. At this time, Sawyers was already being investigated by Citrus Heights police for two robberies that happened over two days in February. He is accused of robbing the Lowe’s home improvement store on Greenback Lane on Feb. 21 and the Walmart on Auburn Boulevard the very next day, police said. Citrus Heights police said Sawyers was positively identified in both of those incidents. He had reportedly used a note in both robberies stating that he had a gun on him. It wasn’t until the Roseville robbery that law enforcement was able to locate Sawyers. A joint investigation between the Roseville and Citrus Heights police departments led to his eventual arrest.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

