ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How will the rest of the Brooklyn Nets - Boston Celtics first-round series go?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g37bY_0fE7nOPh00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It is not uncommon for fans of an NBA team to get irrationally exuberant about the results of a Game 1 win in the postseason (just ask Boston Celtics fans about their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 about that), and there is a risk from trying to pull too much about the future of a series from just the first game.

In the Celtics’ current series against the Brooklyn Nets, there were plenty of things that could be interpreted in favor or against Boston’s Game 1 performance, depending on which trends one thinks are real, and which are noise. Will the Celtics be able to continue to affect Kevin Durant’s ability to score? Can the Nets hope to have as good a game out of Kyrie Irving?

The hosts of the ESPN “(debatable)” show do exactly that with the prospect of how the rest of the 2022 East playoffs series will go.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear how Domonique Foxworth, Izzy Gutierrez, and Spencer Hall think the rest of Nets – Celtics will go.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Kenny Smith Drama

The NBA on TNT crew are no strangers to poking fun at each other. But during the team’s pregame coverage on Wednesday night, Shaquille O’Neal seemed to take a more serious tone with his co-worker Kenny “The Jet” Smith. Smith joked around with Shaq, calling him...
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Espn#Celtics Wire
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
Distractify

Why Do the Celtics Have "24" on Their Jerseys? Details

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory. But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player....
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ potential return for Nets gets blunt take from Celtics coach Ime Udoka

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka doesn’t look bothered by the reports of Ben Simmons potentially making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets in their playoff series. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons has progressed well in his recovery from a back issue, so much so that a return in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs is now a “realistic target.” Since the Nets acquired him at the trade deadline, Simmons has yet to suit up for the team due to the injury setback. He hasn’t played at all this season as well after his holdout with the Philadelphia 6ers.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy