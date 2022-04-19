How will the rest of the Brooklyn Nets - Boston Celtics first-round series go?

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It is not uncommon for fans of an NBA team to get irrationally exuberant about the results of a Game 1 win in the postseason (just ask Boston Celtics fans about their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 about that), and there is a risk from trying to pull too much about the future of a series from just the first game.

In the Celtics’ current series against the Brooklyn Nets, there were plenty of things that could be interpreted in favor or against Boston’s Game 1 performance, depending on which trends one thinks are real, and which are noise. Will the Celtics be able to continue to affect Kevin Durant’s ability to score? Can the Nets hope to have as good a game out of Kyrie Irving?

The hosts of the ESPN “(debatable)” show do exactly that with the prospect of how the rest of the 2022 East playoffs series will go.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear how Domonique Foxworth, Izzy Gutierrez, and Spencer Hall think the rest of Nets – Celtics will go.

