KSJD Local Newscast - April 19, 2022

Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. – The community is encouraged to attend a Paso Robles Planning Commission hearing regarding the renewal of the city’s short-term rental ordinance, which will expire in August of this year. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and will be conducted in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual participation options.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO