Sellersburg, IN

ISP: Child found dead was stuffed into a suitcase

By Aaron Chatman
 1 day ago

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase.

According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a black male child near East Holder Road around 7:30 Saturday evening. The resident told police they came across the child while looking for mushrooms.

Officials confirm an autopsy has been conducted, but no information as to the cause of death was determined. Results of the toxicology report are still pending, police say, and investigators are hopeful that information will shed more light on the cause of death.

Public help is still needed to identify the child, detectives say. Police describe him to be around four feet tall with a slim build and short haircut. Detectives believe the child died within the last week.

The suitcase he was found inside has a Las Vegas design on its front and back. Investigators tell us they hope the image below will lead to the child’s identity.

A toll-free tip line was set up Monday, and investigators say they have received around 200 calls from the public. Investigators ask that the public does not send information on children already documented as missing. Anyone with information is asked to call the toll-free number established for this case: 1-888-437-6432 .

(FILE Indiana State Police)
