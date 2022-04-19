ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Walt Disney World drops all mask mandates

By Robert Pandolfino, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pQuj_0fE7mrg300

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has dropped all mask mandates, according to a statement posted to its website on Tuesday.

Face coverings are optional for guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation.

It is recommended guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.

“Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water,” a release states.

Federal judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

The theme park is recommending, but not requiring, guests who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.

In California, Disneyland’s guidelines state that face coverings are required “in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as First Aid” for guests 2 years or older.

Face coverings are “strongly recommended” in other indoor settings and optional outdoors.

Walt Disney World’s change in policy comes a day after a federal judge in Tampa struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation Monday. The decision left airlines, airports, rail stations and other transit hubs free to nix mask requirements. Major airlines and airports in a number of U.S. cities quickly scrapped the mandates.

The judge behind the decision, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, was deemed “not qualified” for the job when she was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump in 2020.

DeSantis takes aim at Disney

Walt Disney World has been under fire from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now pushing to roll back a law that allows the theme park to self-govern within the state.

DeSantis’ action is the latest clash between his office and Disney World, which publicly criticized the recent passing of the new Parental Rights in Education law, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Disney has announced it would suspend political donations in the state over the law, which opponents say will marginalize LGBTQ people by barring lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Disney is one of Florida’s biggest private employers: last year, the company said it had more than 60,000 workers. LGBTQ advocates who work for the company criticized CEO Bob Chapek for what they said was his slow response speaking out against the bill. Some walked off the job in protest.

DeSantis has repeatedly lashed out at Disney and critics of the law, gaining considerable attention in conservative media spheres. He insists the policy is reasonable and says parents, not teachers, should broach subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with children.

Republican lawmakers appear receptive to punishing Disney, filing proposals that would dissolve the district by June 2023. DeSantis has been a powerful governor, effectively pushing his priorities in the statehouse, and both the GOP Senate president and House speaker support him on the Disney issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Video of TikTok user getting dress-coded at Disney World over crop top goes viral

A video of a woman being dress-coded by staff at Disney World and forced to change out of her crop top into a bright yellow t-shirt has gone viral.TokTok user @toragrams posted the video, which has been watched more than 4 million times, along with the caption “so yeah just experienced getting dress-coded at disney” along with a sad face emoji.Her video showed her wearing a long sleeve black crop-top shirt that tied together at the front and showed her midriff.Officials at the park gave her a voucher for a free t-shirt and showed her to a merchandise store where...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
DoYouRemember?

Line For Disney Ride Takes Over Entire Park During Spring Break

Many children are on spring break right now and that means tons of families headed to Walt Disney World for a fun vacation. The last few weeks have seen record numbers of visitors at the park, especially after closures due to the pandemic in the last several years. It is so crowded that some ride lines are taking over the entire park.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mandates#Wfla#First Aid#Walt Disney World
WDW News Today

UPDATE: International Guests Eventually Allowed to Buy Tickets After Begging in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot

The international guests who resorted to begging for tickets and Park Passes outside Magic Kingdom yesterday were later allowed to buy tickets. The anonymous couple had traveled from Switzerland to Orlando. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away. They crafted a sign reading “Looking for tickets and reservations” on a sheet of cardboard and initially stood outside the Magic Kingdom entrance, hoping to beseech other guests to assist them. Disney security Cast Members forced them to retreat to the parking lot outside the TTC.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

International Guests Beg for Park Reservation and Tickets, Disney Vacation Club Permits Reveal Layout for New, Modern DVC Building and Pool at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and More: Daily Recap (4/13/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Disneyland
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Railroad Dress Finally Arrives at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Railroad dress by the Dress Shop has finally arrived at Walt Disney World Resort. The dress was initially released on shopDisney, along with the Disneyland Railroad dress. Walt Disney World then received the Disneyland version of the dress. The Walt Disney World version rolled into Disneyland Resort earlier this year, and has now finally come home to Marketplace Co-op in Disney Springs.
TRAVEL
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy