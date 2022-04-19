New warm weather brings out spring fashion at UMN

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Did you know it can take more than 7,000 liters of water to make a single pair of jeans? That’s what Gypsy Sport designer Rio Uribe tells me ahead of launching his new, upcycled denim collection with The RealReal today. “Denim has one of the most toxic production processes,” says Uribe, adding that this is what inspired him to make a capsule line of pieces made entirely of repurposed or deadstock denim. “After they are worn and discarded, most jeans do not decompose. You can’t recycle jeans, so the only environmentally responsible thing to do is to repair or repurpose them, to extend their lifetime, and keep them out of landfills.” (Jeans specifically made with a high cotton-content, however, can be broken down and recycled.)

