Florida State

One of Florida's former 4-star QBs just entered the transfer portal

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Florida football lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday when former four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson told Gators Online that he will search for other opportunities to manifest his talents. The signal-caller situation in the Swamp is a bit more clear after sophomore Anthony Richardson put up a solid performance in the Orange and Blue spring game last week, likely leading to Del Rio-Wilson’s decision.

His inability to crack the QB rotation last year under head coach Dan Mullen resulted in a redshirt season, giving him a full four years of eligibility remaining. However, the 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound student-athlete out of Cartersville, Georgia, must have begun to feel the squeeze in the quarterback room.

With former Ohio State signal-caller Jack Miller arriving through the portal and Emory Jones sticking around despite a little transfer juke-move, plus fellow 2021 recruiting classmate Jalen Kitna remaining in the mix, the Georgian gunslinger decided to seek greener pastures. On top of that, the impending addition of true freshman Max Brown made the quarterback room even more suffocating.

Florida fans can expect plenty more moves through the revolving door that has become the NCAA transfer portal — for better or for worse. The portal giveth, and it taketh away… but hopefully, new head coach Billy Napier will finish on the inside edge of the competition in the coming months.

